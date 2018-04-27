Coastal Carolina joins Fulmer Cup race after starting DB picked up for DUI

It’s often been said that no news in the offseason is good news when it comes to college football programs. Most head coaches would agree as typically when they get a phone call late at night or early in the morning about a player, chances are high it’s going to involve law enforcement.

Such is the case at Coastal Carolina, where the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports that starting cornerback Preston Carey was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into a local jail around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Online records confirmed the news.

“The University is aware of the arrest, and is still gathering information regarding the matter,” school spokesperson Martha Hunn said in an email to the paper.

Carey is set to be a redshirt junior in 2018 and is coming off his first extended playing time for the Chanticleers last season having started five games and recorded 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. He is originally from Hagerstown, Maryland and spent most of his first two years at the freshly minted FBS school on the scout team or recovering from injury.

Coastal Carolina wrapped up spring practice the first week of April and Carey was cited by the coaches as one of the standouts in the secondary. He certainly appeared to be in line to start again at corner when the opener at South Carolina rolls around this fall but that is likely to be up in the air after his arrest this week.

For those that don’t get the reference in the headline, the Fulmer Cup is awarded to programs who rack up points based on player arrests in the offseason and it seems the Chanticleers are now on the board as such.