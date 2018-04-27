Getty Images

Dabo Swinney “absolutely” wants Clemson and Georgia to play every year

Clemson and Georgia both made the College Football Playoff last year and each has made an appearance in the national title game over the last two seasons. The two schools are annually found in the top 10 of the team rankings every signing day and figure to be regular picks to win their respective conferences for the next several years given how well things are rolling in both Clemson and Athens.

Not many programs would want to add either the Tigers or the Bulldogs to their schedule given how good each side is at the moment but it appears that the head coach of one of them wouldn’t mind it at all.

“Absolutely,” Dabo Swinney told The State when asked whether he would like to play Georgia every year. “I think it’d be great for both fan bases. I’ve said that for a long time. We’re going to play somebody like that every year. We go to Texas A&M this year, then they come to us. We played Auburn a bunch of times. So I think that would be great.”

The two campuses are about 90 minutes apart and share plenty of similarities as football programs too given the shared talent base and number of assistants that pass through. Both Georgia and Clemson did regularly play every year in the 1960’s through the late 1980’s and even renewed their rivalry with a home-and-home in 2013 and 2014.

It sounds like Swinney is all for adding more.

Nobody knows if this is a prelude to the Dawgs actually taking him up on the offer but they’re no stranger to seeing the Tigers on the football field given their shared history and play an ACC opponent every year in in-state rival Georgia Tech. The same goes for Clemson, which regularly plays an SEC team in South Carolina and has also added Texas A&M and Auburn to the slate in recent years.

Let’s get this done y’all. Both have a potential opening as soon as 2021 so let’s hope this is not just talk from Swinney because this could be an absolutely dynamite series to watch every year.

LB Brayden Stringer tweets transfer from Texas Tech

The post-spring exodus throughout college football continues unabated, with Texas Tech the latest to see its roster depleted by a transfer.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Brayden Stringer announced that he has “been granted [permission] by Texas Tech for other schools to contact me and I will be reopening my recruitment.” The linebacker gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.

“Texas Tech and Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart,” Stringer added.”

A three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2016 recruiting class, Stringer was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country.  The only linebacker rated higher than Stringer in Tech’s class that year was Jordyn Brooks.

Stringer played in 24 games the past two seasons, including all 13 in 2017.

Report: UAB to hire Alabama staffer as offensive line coach

UAB athletics
It appears Bill Clark won’t have to leave the state to fill a hole on his UAB coaching staff.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Clark is expected to hire Jody Wright as his new offensive line coach. Wright would also, per the report, serve as running-game coordinator as well as carry the title of assistant head coach.

If the report comes to fruition, Wright would replace Trey Clark, who left the staff earlier this offseason.

Wright’s hiring would mark a return as he was the Blazers’ running backs coach under Clark in 2014. He was also on Clark’s coaching staff at Jacksonville State the previous season.

Wright would come to UAB from Alabama, where he’s spent the past three years as the Crimson Tide’s director of player personnel. According to 247Sports.com, “Wright’s responsibilities with the Crimson Tide included the organization of all of the football team’s recruiting efforts” as working “with compliance regarding initial eligibility and assists with coaching clinics, camps and other on-campus events.”

Alabama, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft

And, in other news, water’s wet, sky is blue, death and taxes and yadda yadda yadda.

The first round of the 2018 NFL draft has officially been put to bed, and four Alabama players and 10 total from the SEC were selected amongst the first 32 picks.  Those totals represent the most for an individual school and a conference yet again.

For perspective, that conference last year had a record-tying 12 players taken in the first round; Alabama, with two, was tied with Clemson and Ohio State for most for an individual school.  This year, there were six other schools with more than one player selected: College Football Playoff championship game runner-up Georgia with three, while Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA and Virginia Tech were next with two each.

The Tech picks, incidentally, were linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16, Buffalo Bills) and safety Terrell Edmunds (No. 28, Pittsburgh Steelers).  Those two are brothers, making them the first siblings ever selected in the first round of the same NFL draft.

Aside from the SEC, the Power Five conferences went, in order of the number of selections, the ACC (six), Big Ten (four), Pac-12 (four) and Big 12 (one).  That number for the Big 12, incidentally, is two fewer than the Mountain West’s three and the same as the one each from the AAC and Conference USA.

Over the last six NFL drafts in the first round, the Power Five conference selections look like this:

SEC: 60
ACC: 36
PAC-12: 33
Big Ten: 25
Big 12: 12

Alabama joins Miami in some very exclusive NFL draft company

Getty Images
It took a little while longer than what some of the early mock drafts had projected, but Alabama has finally joined some rarefied Player Selection Meeting air.

With the 11th overall pick of the 2018 NFL, the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama defensive back/Swiss army knife Minkah Fitzpatrick. With that selection, the Crimson Tide has now seen a player taken in the first round of the draft each of the last 10 years, joining the Miami Hurricanes as the only program that can make that claim.

The All-American Fitzpatrick was the second player from the SEC taken thus far, joining Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, who was taken eighth overall by the Chicago Bears.  And,  just as we were getting ready to post this, one of Fitzpatrick’s teammates, Da’Ron Payne, was taken by the Washington Redskins with the 13th-overall pick.