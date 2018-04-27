Getty Images

Extramarital affair triggered Virginia Tech assistant’s abrupt resignation

By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 10:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now we know a helluva lot more of the rest of the story.

Earlier Friday, Virginia Tech announced that Galen Scott had resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach as part of what was described as a reshuffling of Justin Fuente‘s coaching staff.  In a statement sent out by the school, Scott said that, “[a]fter much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family.”

With rumors flying about the reason behind the resignation, Scott confirmed that an extramarital affair, as well as other accusations, was the impetus for his decision.

“I did make a mistake,” Scott told the Daily Press. “This is with someone I had a prior relationship with. I knew her from high school and college. We dated in high school. She reached out to me, and I made a mistake. It started a while back, but I made a mistake a couple times in Maryland and one (other) time. That was the deal. I’m just trying to do better for my family now, be a better father and be a better person.

“I know it’s two consenting adults involved, and I made a mistake. I never thought it would turn into what it’s turned into.”

In the Daily Press‘ report, Scott denied further salacious rumors that athletic department funds helped fuel his affair.

Scott’s involvement in the affair was revealed via recent messages posted to the Twitter account of @diggy1973 and e-mails sent to Tech administrators and coaches.

Scott denied accusations made by the individual who posted the tweets and sent the e-mails that Scott had used athletic department funds to arrange the affair while on recruiting trips. Scott’s denial was backed up by a Tech athletic department source with knowledge of the situation who said Scott didn’t misuse funds during recruiting trips.

“There wasn’t any misallocation of funds,” Scott said. “That wasn’t the deal. There wasn’t any sending somebody money to fly them out or get a hotel room just for somebody to show up. That’s not it. I was actually recruiting and doing work stuff there.

Beyond the press release announcing Scott’s resignation, Tech has not commented on speculation surrounding the move.

Texas, USC join Oregon as potential landing spots for Wake Forest transfer WR Tabari Hines

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Oregon will have some competition for one of the more productive players on the graduate transfer market.

After deciding to leave Wake Forest, Tabari Hines took an official visit to Oregon earlier this month. Two weeks later, Texas and USC have entered the fray and are in the mix for the wide receiver’s services per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com.

According to Rittenberg, Hines will make his decision on a new school at some point next week.

This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.

For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.

In statement, Shea Patterson thanks those ‘who worked hard to make transfer process a success’

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was certainly a banner day for both Shea Patterson and the Michigan football program, albeit an expected one.

Friday afternoon, Michigan announced in a joint statement with Ole Miss that the NCAA had approved a waiver that will allow Patterson to play in 2018 instead of sitting out the upcoming season as would normally be the case with a non-graduate transfer. The quarterback transferred from the Rebels after sanctions were announced on his original football program.

With his path to the field cleared, Patterson issued a statement through U-M addressing today’s developments.

There are a lot of people who worked really hard to help make this transfer process a success. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, the University of Michigan and the NCAA for allowing me to continue my education and football career at one of the best universities in the country.

“A special thanks to Michigan’s Compliance Staff and to Tom Mars for his personal guidance for me and my family during this time. With this decision behind us, my family and I are fully focused on the upcoming season. My teammates and I are always committed to competing at the highest level and winning championships. Go Blue!

Reports: Miami, Mark Richt working on contract extension

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Coming off its best season in more than a decade, Miami is looking to reward its head football coach.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes are “working on an extension for [Mark] Richt that would keep him at UM for years to come.” The Orlando Sentinel subsequently confirmed that a contract extension is being worked on.

Neither newspaper detailed the years and financial figures involved. When Richt returned to The U after being fired by Georgia, he signed a six-year deal that’s believed to be worth just north of $4 million annually.

After a 9-4 first season at his alma mater, Richt guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. It was the program’s first season with double-digit wins since they won 11 way back in 2003.

Last year also marked the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the ACC championship game since they joined the conference for the 2004 season.

Pitt extends contract of athletic director Heather Lyke through 2024

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 27, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s not that often that you hear about an athletic director getting a contract extension after just a year on the job but such is the case at Pitt, where the school extended AD Heather Lyke through 2024 as part of a new six-year deal.

“Heather is leading an ambitious charge to transform Pitt Athletics, and her success here is just beginning,” said Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement. “I am thrilled that she will continue to push our athletics programs to new heights—and spur positive change for our student-athletes and our university community—for years to come.”

“I am grateful to Chancellor Gallagher and our Board of Trustees for their belief in me, our team and what we are building in Pitt Athletics,” Lyke added. “Their support is invaluable and every member of our department knows our university is committed to helping us construct a championship culture with the right people. I want to thank our university leadership for their belief in our vision of what Pitt Athletics is capable of achieving—athletically, academically, within our campus community and in the City of Pittsburgh.”

Lyke joined the ACC program after spending several years leading Eastern Michigan athletics and the new deal may be a bit of a preemptive strike from the Panthers after her name was floated in connection to the open AD job at Michigan State. The move is good news for football coach Pat Narduzzi, who has a good relationship with Lyke and was just extended himself through 2024 last December.

The pair has been rather busy in their short time together on the football schedule front, adjusting dates in the renewed Backyard Brawl with West Virginia and leaving the future of the Penn State series in the hands of their State College rivals, among other things.