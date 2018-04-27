Extramarital affair triggered Virginia Tech assistant’s abrupt resignation

Now we know a helluva lot more of the rest of the story.

Earlier Friday, Virginia Tech announced that Galen Scott had resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach as part of what was described as a reshuffling of Justin Fuente‘s coaching staff. In a statement sent out by the school, Scott said that, “[a]fter much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family.”

With rumors flying about the reason behind the resignation, Scott confirmed that an extramarital affair, as well as other accusations, was the impetus for his decision.

“I did make a mistake,” Scott told the Daily Press. “This is with someone I had a prior relationship with. I knew her from high school and college. We dated in high school. She reached out to me, and I made a mistake. It started a while back, but I made a mistake a couple times in Maryland and one (other) time. That was the deal. I’m just trying to do better for my family now, be a better father and be a better person.

“I know it’s two consenting adults involved, and I made a mistake. I never thought it would turn into what it’s turned into.”

In the Daily Press‘ report, Scott denied further salacious rumors that athletic department funds helped fuel his affair.

Scott’s involvement in the affair was revealed via recent messages posted to the Twitter account of @diggy1973 and e-mails sent to Tech administrators and coaches. Scott denied accusations made by the individual who posted the tweets and sent the e-mails that Scott had used athletic department funds to arrange the affair while on recruiting trips. Scott’s denial was backed up by a Tech athletic department source with knowledge of the situation who said Scott didn’t misuse funds during recruiting trips. “There wasn’t any misallocation of funds,” Scott said. “That wasn’t the deal. There wasn’t any sending somebody money to fly them out or get a hotel room just for somebody to show up. That’s not it. I was actually recruiting and doing work stuff there.

Beyond the press release announcing Scott’s resignation, Tech has not commented on speculation surrounding the move.