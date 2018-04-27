In statement, Shea Patterson thanks those ‘who worked hard to make transfer process a success’

It was certainly a banner day for both Shea Patterson and the Michigan football program, albeit an expected one.
Friday afternoon, Michigan announced in a joint statement with Ole Miss that the NCAA had approved a waiver that will allow Patterson to play in 2018 instead of sitting out the upcoming season as would normally be the case with a non-graduate transfer. The quarterback transferred from the Rebels after sanctions were announced on his original football program.
With his path to the field cleared, Patterson issued a statement through U-M addressing today’s developments.
There are a lot of people who worked really hard to help make this transfer process a success. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, the University of Michigan and the NCAA for allowing me to continue my education and football career at one of the best universities in the country.
“A special thanks to Michigan’s Compliance Staff and to Tom Mars for his personal guidance for me and my family during this time. With this decision behind us, my family and I are fully focused on the upcoming season. My teammates and I are always committed to competing at the highest level and winning championships. Go Blue!
Coming off its best season in more than a decade, Miami is looking to reward its head football coach.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes are “working on an extension for [Mark] Richt that would keep him at UM for years to come.” The Orlando Sentinel subsequently confirmed that a contract extension is being worked on.
Neither newspaper detailed the years and financial figures involved. When Richt returned to The U after being fired by Georgia, he signed a six-year deal that’s believed to be worth just north of $4 million annually.
After a 9-4 first season at his alma mater, Richt guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. It was the program’s first season with double-digit wins since they won 11 way back in 2003.
Last year also marked the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the ACC championship game since they joined the conference for the 2004 season.
It’s not that often that you hear about an athletic director getting a contract extension after just a year on the job but such is the case at Pitt, where the school extended AD Heather Lyke through 2024 as part of a new six-year deal.
“Heather is leading an ambitious charge to transform Pitt Athletics, and her success here is just beginning,” said Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement. “I am thrilled that she will continue to push our athletics programs to new heights—and spur positive change for our student-athletes and our university community—for years to come.”
“I am grateful to Chancellor Gallagher and our Board of Trustees for their belief in me, our team and what we are building in Pitt Athletics,” Lyke added. “Their support is invaluable and every member of our department knows our university is committed to helping us construct a championship culture with the right people. I want to thank our university leadership for their belief in our vision of what Pitt Athletics is capable of achieving—athletically, academically, within our campus community and in the City of Pittsburgh.”
Lyke joined the ACC program after spending several years leading Eastern Michigan athletics and the new deal may be a bit of a preemptive strike from the Panthers after her name was floated in connection to the open AD job at Michigan State. The move is good news for football coach Pat Narduzzi, who has a good relationship with Lyke and was just extended himself through 2024 last December.
The pair has been rather busy in their short time together on the football schedule front, adjusting dates in the renewed Backyard Brawl with West Virginia and leaving the future of the Penn State series in the hands of their State College rivals, among other things.
It’s often been said that no news in the offseason is good news when it comes to college football programs. Most head coaches would agree as typically when they get a phone call late at night or early in the morning about a player, chances are high it’s going to involve law enforcement.
Such is the case at Coastal Carolina, where the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports that starting cornerback Preston Carey was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into a local jail around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Online records confirmed the news.
“The University is aware of the arrest, and is still gathering information regarding the matter,” school spokesperson Martha Hunn said in an email to the paper.
Carey is set to be a redshirt junior in 2018 and is coming off his first extended playing time for the Chanticleers last season having started five games and recorded 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. He is originally from Hagerstown, Maryland and spent most of his first two years at the freshly minted FBS school on the scout team or recovering from injury.
Coastal Carolina wrapped up spring practice the first week of April and Carey was cited by the coaches as one of the standouts in the secondary. He certainly appeared to be in line to start again at corner when the opener at South Carolina rolls around this fall but that is likely to be up in the air after his arrest this week.
For those that don’t get the reference in the headline, the Fulmer Cup is awarded to programs who rack up points based on player arrests in the offseason and it seems the Chanticleers are now on the board as such.
It’s Christmas in April for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.
As has long been expected, the school confirmed that the NCAA has approved a waiver for quarterback Shea Patterson, allowing the Ole Miss transfer to be eligible for the 2018 season instead of sitting out a year.
“The NCAA Division I Council recently approved an amendment to transfer waiver guidelines for student-athletes seeking immediate eligibility following a transfer,” Michigan said in a release. “This amendment was effective April 18, for transferring student-athletes who are seeking immediate eligibility for the 2018-19 academic year.
“Following notification of this change, the University of Mississippi promptly reached out to the University of Michigan, to discuss how these new standards could impact the University of Mississippi’s support of a transfer student-athlete’s desire to compete immediately at the University of Michigan. The University of Mississippi and the University of Michigan have worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application. That new application was submitted this week by the University of Michigan and supported by both schools. The University of Michigan has withdrawn its previous waiver application and all associated materials in favor of this new, cooperative approach based on facts which all parties agree to. The waiver has now been approved by the NCAA and thus football student-athlete Shea Patterson will be eligible to compete in the 2018-19 academic year.
“Both schools are ready to move forward and appreciate the assistance of the NCAA staff in bringing this matter to a resolution. While the process has been complex at times, the solution was simple – two flagship universities and the NCAA staff working together with a focus on student-athlete well-being.”
Patterson, who has been getting up to speed running plays with the team during spring practice the past several weeks, did suffer a knee injury as a sophomore in Oxford but posted solid numbers over two seasons at Ole Miss — throwing for over 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The news should put him in line to be the team’s starter when they open with Notre Dame this season over fellow quarterbacks Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and early-enrollee Joe Milton.
That in turn should only further enhance the belief that the Wolverines could be a contender for the Big Ten title and make an elusive trip to the College Football Playoff. The former five-star certainly showed flashes as a true freshman for the Rebels and if nothing else solidifies a spot the team has struggled for much consistency with at the position.
Also notable in the join release was the cooperation of Ole Miss in the matter. The school was previously seen as holding up the transfer process and part of a nasty back-and-forth with Patterson and his lawyer but it seems everybody is putting the past behind them and moving forward.