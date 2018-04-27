LB Brayden Stringer tweets transfer from Texas Tech

The post-spring exodus throughout college football continues unabated, with Texas Tech the latest to see its roster depleted by a transfer.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Brayden Stringer announced that he has “been granted [permission] by Texas Tech for other schools to contact me and I will be reopening my recruitment.” The linebacker gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.
“Texas Tech and Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart,” Stringer added.”
A three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2016 recruiting class, Stringer was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. The only linebacker rated higher than Stringer in Tech’s class that year was Jordyn Brooks.
Stringer played in 24 games the past two seasons, including all 13 in 2017.