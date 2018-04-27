No charges filed against four Texas Tech players after nightclub scuffle in March

Four Texas Tech football players will not be charged after all for their role in a fight outside of a Lubbock night club in March.
Deputy Criminal District Attorney Trey Hill told local station KCBD that damages caused by quarterback Jett Duffey “were not severe enough to warrant a charge” after he punched a wall and were dropped, while a victim declined to press charges against linebacker Christian Taylor in the same incident. Wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were originally picked up on disorderly conduct charges but both had it dropped by the DA’s office.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did suspend the four players at the time but lifted it about a week later after a bit of internal discipline. They returned in time to finish out spring practice for the Red Raiders as a result.
The news was perhaps most welcome for Duffey, a sophomore who is still locked into a quarterback battle with junior McLane Carter that should continue through fall camp. Smith is already set to be a starter for the second straight season in 2018 while Shorts figures to vie for a spot in the rotation as well at receiver. Taylor’s return without charges also grows more important to the team in the wake of the linebacking corps’ depth shrinking a bit this week following the transfer of Brayden Stringer on Thursday.
Texas Tech opens the season on September 1st against Ole Miss at NRG Stadium down in Houston.
It’s spring cleaning time for many people around the country and that apparently includes Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.
The Hokies confirmed the resignation of safeties coach Galen Scott as one of several moves made in a shuffling of the coaching staff on Friday, which is notable for its timing as much as the names being changed out.
“I want to thank Coach Fuente for the opportunity to serve on his staff both here at Virginia Tech and at Memphis,” Scott said in a statement. “After much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family. I appreciate all the coaches, student-athletes and staff members I was fortunate enough to work with at Virginia Tech. I wish the Hokies the very best in 2018 and beyond.”
Scott had been with Fuente dating back to their days at Memphis in 2016 and was given the co-coordinator title as part of the move to Blacksburg. He will be replaced, at least temporarily, by former player Justin Hamilton, who returned to the program earlier this year as Director of Player Development – Defense. The release on the transactions noted this was just a temporary elevation to the full-time on-field staff.
Also out the door is Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor, who formally resigned. He is expected to take the same position on Dan Mullen’s staff at Florida.
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft wrapped up Thursday night from AT&T Stadium and the event lived up to all the hype with tons of drama from the opening through the last. While the regulars like Alabama, Ohio State and USC were some of the big winners in terms of selections, one of the schools who also has plenty to celebrate is Louisville.
The Cardinals’ top corner Jaire Alexander went 18th overall to the Green Bay Packers and Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson was the final pick of the first round to the Baltimore Ravens. While the two were no doubt competitors on the practice field every week the past few years, they were certainly close as teammates the rest of the their time in college and you could see that come through when the former heard the latter was drafted when the cameras were rolling for an interview with the NFL Network.
Cool moment. It might be awhile before the two play each other in the pros but something says a similar reaction to seeing them on the field will unfold between the two former Louisville stars.
Clemson and Georgia both made the College Football Playoff last year and each has made an appearance in the national title game over the last two seasons. The two schools are annually found in the top 10 of the team rankings every signing day and figure to be regular picks to win their respective conferences for the next several years given how well things are rolling in both Clemson and Athens.
Not many programs would want to add either the Tigers or the Bulldogs to their schedule given how good each side is at the moment but it appears that the head coach of one of them wouldn’t mind it at all.
“Absolutely,” Dabo Swinney told The State when asked whether he would like to play Georgia every year. “I think it’d be great for both fan bases. I’ve said that for a long time. We’re going to play somebody like that every year. We go to Texas A&M this year, then they come to us. We played Auburn a bunch of times. So I think that would be great.”
The two campuses are about 90 minutes apart and share plenty of similarities as football programs too given the shared talent base and number of assistants that pass through. Both Georgia and Clemson did regularly play every year in the 1960’s through the late 1980’s and even renewed their rivalry with a home-and-home in 2013 and 2014.
It sounds like Swinney is all for adding more.
Nobody knows if this is a prelude to the Dawgs actually taking him up on the offer but they’re no stranger to seeing the Tigers on the football field given their shared history and play an ACC opponent every year in in-state rival Georgia Tech. The same goes for Clemson, which regularly plays an SEC team in South Carolina and has also added Texas A&M and Auburn to the slate in recent years.
Let’s get this done y’all. Both have a potential opening as soon as 2021 so let’s hope this is not just talk from Swinney because this could be an absolutely dynamite series to watch every year.
The post-spring exodus throughout college football continues unabated, with Texas Tech the latest to see its roster depleted by a transfer.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Brayden Stringer announced that he has “been granted [permission] by Texas Tech for other schools to contact me and I will be reopening my recruitment.” The linebacker gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.
“Texas Tech and Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart,” Stringer added.”
A three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2016 recruiting class, Stringer was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. The only linebacker rated higher than Stringer in Tech’s class that year was Jordyn Brooks.
Stringer played in 24 games the past two seasons, including all 13 in 2017.