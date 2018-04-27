Report: UAB to hire Alabama staffer as offensive line coach

It appears Bill Clark won’t have to leave the state to fill a hole on his UAB coaching staff.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Clark is expected to hire Jody Wright as his new offensive line coach. Wright would also, per the report, serve as running-game coordinator as well as carry the title of assistant head coach.

If the report comes to fruition, Wright would replace Trey Clark, who left the staff earlier this offseason.

Wright’s hiring would mark a return as he was the Blazers’ running backs coach under Clark in 2014. He was also on Clark’s coaching staff at Jacksonville State the previous season.

Wright would come to UAB from Alabama, where he’s spent the past three years as the Crimson Tide’s director of player personnel. According to 247Sports.com, “Wright’s responsibilities with the Crimson Tide included the organization of all of the football team’s recruiting efforts” as working “with compliance regarding initial eligibility and assists with coaching clinics, camps and other on-campus events.”