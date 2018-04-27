Safeties coach Galen Scott resigns as part of Virginia Tech staff shuffling

It’s spring cleaning time for many people around the country and that apparently includes Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies confirmed the resignation of safeties coach Galen Scott as one of several moves made in a shuffling of the coaching staff on Friday, which is notable for its timing as much as the names being changed out.

“I want to thank Coach Fuente for the opportunity to serve on his staff both here at Virginia Tech and at Memphis,” Scott said in a statement. “After much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family. I appreciate all the coaches, student-athletes and staff members I was fortunate enough to work with at Virginia Tech. I wish the Hokies the very best in 2018 and beyond.”

Scott had been with Fuente dating back to their days at Memphis in 2016 and was given the co-coordinator title as part of the move to Blacksburg. He will be replaced, at least temporarily, by former player Justin Hamilton, who returned to the program earlier this year as Director of Player Development – Defense. The release on the transactions noted this was just a temporary elevation to the full-time on-field staff.

Also out the door is Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor, who formally resigned. He is expected to take the same position on Dan Mullen’s staff at Florida.