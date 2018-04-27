WATCH: Jaire Alexander has fantastic reaction to Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson getting drafted

Clemson and Georgia both made the College Football Playoff last year and each has made an appearance in the national title game over the last two seasons. The two schools are annually found in the top 10 of the team rankings every signing day and figure to be regular picks to win their respective conferences for the next several years given how well things are rolling in both Clemson and Athens.

Not many programs would want to add either the Tigers or the Bulldogs to their schedule given how good each side is at the moment but it appears that the head coach of one of them wouldn’t mind it at all.

“Absolutely,” Dabo Swinney told The State when asked whether he would like to play Georgia every year. “I think it’d be great for both fan bases. I’ve said that for a long time. We’re going to play somebody like that every year. We go to Texas A&M this year, then they come to us. We played Auburn a bunch of times. So I think that would be great.”

The two campuses are about 90 minutes apart and share plenty of similarities as football programs too given the shared talent base and number of assistants that pass through. Both Georgia and Clemson did regularly play every year in the 1960’s through the late 1980’s and even renewed their rivalry with a home-and-home in 2013 and 2014.

It sounds like Swinney is all for adding more.

Nobody knows if this is a prelude to the Dawgs actually taking him up on the offer but they’re no stranger to seeing the Tigers on the football field given their shared history and play an ACC opponent every year in in-state rival Georgia Tech. The same goes for Clemson, which regularly plays an SEC team in South Carolina and has also added Texas A&M and Auburn to the slate in recent years.

Let’s get this done y’all. Both have a potential opening as soon as 2021 so let’s hope this is not just talk from Swinney because this could be an absolutely dynamite series to watch every year.