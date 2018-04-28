BTN analyst Matt Millen may need heart transplant as he fights rare disease called amyloidosis

Matt Millen has seen it all in the game of football over decades in the sport as a player, broadcaster and executive but he didn’t see the fight he is currently in coming.

In a long profile in The Morning Call this weekend, Millen revealed that he is battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and very likely needs a heart transplant as a result. He currently is undergoing chemotherapy designed to help treat the issue, which is the result of abnormal proteins building up in organs such as the heart.

“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”

The entire story is well worth the read and goes through the years it took to properly diagnose the disease and the subsequent problems like shortness of breath that Millen has dealt with. It certainly sounds like being in shape from years as a star linebacker at Penn State and later in the NFL has helped as he’s in a better position than others dealing with amyloidosis and still able to do things like mow his lawn and even continue his passion of building furniture.

Millen says he still be in the booth this fall for the Big Ten Network even as he sorts out his medical issues and everybody, even Detroit Lions fans, are certainly wishing him a speedy recovery as he deals with this life-threatening disease.