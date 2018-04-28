Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech

Ever since Joe Namath first guaranteed a win on the football field, players have been following in his footsteps ever since signing their name to a promise of victory on the gridiron. The latest to do so will not be able to help cash the check but that didn’t stop him from saying a win will become reality in 2018.

Speaking to Michigan’s spring commencement, a fired up Heisman winner Charles Woodson guaranteed the Wolverines would beat rival Ohio State this fall after the series has been decidedly lopsided in favor of the Buckeyes.

“I talked about Desmond (Howard) and myself running down that sideline to victory against you know who, and you know what, you guys haven’t experienced that feeling very much against that school,” Woodson said, according to MLive.com. “It hurts my heart, it really does.

“But I’m telling you here today, 212 days from now, your Michigan Wolverines team will go down to Columbus, march into that stadium and we will beat you know who to bring back that familiar feeling of victory back to The University of Michigan again.”

Woodson’s performance against OSU back in 1997 not only helped the school win the national title, but it played a big role in him wrapping up the Heisman over Tennessee’s Peyton Manning. He went 3-0 against the Wolverines’ biggest rival while he was in college but that was one of the last stretches of success for Big Blue as Ohio State has won 16 of the last 20 since Woodson left school — including the last six in a row since Michigan won a game in the series back in 2011.

While head coach Jim Harbaugh already understands the stakes against Urban Meyer’s team, the latest guarantee only adds to the pressure this year to actually get it done on the field. Maybe Woodson is just excited over the prospect of QB Shea Patterson becoming eligible for the season but he definitely upped the ante a bit for ‘The Game’ down in Columbus this year.