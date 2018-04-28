Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech

Ever since Joe Namath first guaranteed a win on the football field, players have been following in his footsteps ever since signing their name to a promise of victory on the gridiron. The latest to do so will not be able to help cash the check but that didn’t stop him from saying a win will become reality in 2018.
Speaking to Michigan’s spring commencement, a fired up Heisman winner Charles Woodson guaranteed the Wolverines would beat rival Ohio State this fall after the series has been decidedly lopsided in favor of the Buckeyes.
“I talked about Desmond (Howard) and myself running down that sideline to victory against you know who, and you know what, you guys haven’t experienced that feeling very much against that school,” Woodson said, according to MLive.com. “It hurts my heart, it really does.
“But I’m telling you here today, 212 days from now, your Michigan Wolverines team will go down to Columbus, march into that stadium and we will beat you know who to bring back that familiar feeling of victory back to The University of Michigan again.”
Woodson’s performance against OSU back in 1997 not only helped the school win the national title, but it played a big role in him wrapping up the Heisman over Tennessee’s Peyton Manning. He went 3-0 against the Wolverines’ biggest rival while he was in college but that was one of the last stretches of success for Big Blue as Ohio State has won 16 of the last 20 since Woodson left school — including the last six in a row since Michigan won a game in the series back in 2011.
While head coach Jim Harbaugh already understands the stakes against Urban Meyer’s team, the latest guarantee only adds to the pressure this year to actually get it done on the field. Maybe Woodson is just excited over the prospect of QB Shea Patterson becoming eligible for the season but he definitely upped the ante a bit for ‘The Game’ down in Columbus this year.
Matt Millen has seen it all in the game of football over decades in the sport as a player, broadcaster and executive but he didn’t see the fight he is currently in coming.
In a long profile in The Morning Call this weekend, Millen revealed that he is battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and very likely needs a heart transplant as a result. He currently is undergoing chemotherapy designed to help treat the issue, which is the result of abnormal proteins building up in organs such as the heart.
“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”
The entire story is well worth the read and goes through the years it took to properly diagnose the disease and the subsequent problems like shortness of breath that Millen has dealt with. It certainly sounds like being in shape from years as a star linebacker at Penn State and later in the NFL has helped as he’s in a better position than others dealing with amyloidosis and still able to do things like mow his lawn and even continue his passion of building furniture.
Millen says he still be in the booth this fall for the Big Ten Network even as he sorts out his medical issues and everybody, even Detroit Lions fans, are certainly wishing him a speedy recovery as he deals with this life-threatening disease.
Jerry Kill is headed back home.
The former Minnesota and Northern Illinois head coach is returning to the school where he first made his name in the football world and will be “assuming responsibility” for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s athletics program. Former AD Tommy Bell‘s contract was not renewed and Kill, who was serving as special assistant to the school chancellor, will take over on a quasi-interim basis.
“It’s time for us to make a change in leadership that will help the program fulfill its potential,” SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for Tommy’s service and wish him well for the future.”
“SIU is a special place, and I’ve always valued the warmth and support of the Southern Illinois community,” added Kill. “I’m excited to contribute to the university’s future in any way possible.”
Prior to the move to Carbondale, Kill most recently served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for a season before he stepped down due to health issues. He has suffered from seizures and epilepsy over the years, which led him to resign from his post at Minnesota. It remains to be seen how long he’ll stick around as AD of the FCS program but he could be up for the full-time role depending on how things go in the big chair.
It’s a good thing Mike Leach can go on a diatribe about just about anything to distract you from a looming crisis that is hitting his school’s athletic department.
The Spokesman-Review confirmed the Cougars are projecting athletics debt will reach $67 million by the end of this fiscal year, the result of six straight years of budget deficits under the tenure of former athletics director Bill Moos (now Nebraska’s AD). Needless to say, that is a lot to be in the red by.
Per the Spokesman-Review:
Excessive spending in athletics can largely be traced to Moos’ goal to keep WSU relevant in the Pac-12’s facilities race. The school spent $61 million on its new football operations building, which was completed in 2014, and WSU’s earnings from a television deal with the Pac-12 Networks fell short of initial projections, adding to the debt. WSU still hopes to construct an indoor practice facility for its football team as well as a baseball clubhouse, but the school has stated it plans to lean on private donations and gifts to subsidize both of those projects.
Projections originally done by the former administration didn’t project the department to turn a surplus until at least 2020 and even then, it could just be a modest six-figure sum in the black at that. While the decisions that led to this debt were far above his pay grade, it should be noted that Leach did receive a contract extension and raise this offseason after flirtations with Tennessee last year.
Either way, not the best of news on the Palouse and quite the challenge to tackle for new AD Pat Chun going forward.
Winning and a huge influx of TV money is allowing Wisconsin to pony up for some big raises.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the school’s board has approved bumps in the contracts of several figures in the athletic department, perhaps most notably the man who leads it in Barry Alvarez. The Badgers’ former coach-turned-administrator is now signed through early 2021 and had his base salary raised to $1.175 million with annual bonuses of $375,000. That grand total of $1.55 million a year makes him the highest paid athletic director at a public Power Five school in the country according to USA Today.
The biggest raise is reserved for Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard however. After doing a terrific job with the Badgers since taking over, the former star player at the school will go from $600,000 a year to a total of $966,666. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is now at $775,000 a year after a six-figure bump as well.
Last but not least, head coach Paul Chryst had his contract renewed once again as it typically is every year by the board to take him through the 2022 season with a salary of $3.75 million.
After a 13-1 campaign in 2017 and back-to-back division titles for the Badgers, the salary increases across the board are certainly a nice reward for those in charge of the program and certainly affordable for the school given all the Big Ten cash rolling into the coffers.