Mike Sanford stays in-house for new Western Kentucky assistant

When it came to filling a hole on his Western Kentucky coaching staff, Mike Sanford didn’t have to look very far.

In a press release, WKU announced Friday that Kenny Martin has been promoted to a full-time, on-field position. Specifically, Martin will be in charge of the Hilltoppers’ defensive tackles.

Martin has spent the past two seasons in Bowling Green as a graduate assistant helping out with defensive tackles. Not only is there that connection to the football program, but Martin played defensive tackle for the Hilltoppers from 2009-12.

“Kenny has done a tremendous job developing our interior defensive line, and I know he will continue to advance that group as we head into the 2018 season,” Sanford said in a statement. “He is already a passionate and enthusiastic coach, but there is an extra edge to Kenny when it comes to coaching for his alma mater. He will absolutely be able to convey that passion to recruits, particularly in his hometown areas of Orlando and Miami.”

Martin will fill the hole created by the departure of Geoff Dartt, the offensive line coach who dealt with a significant health issue last season. It had been expected that Dartt would remain as part of the football program, although he has since departed and returned to his home in Ohio.