Shea Patterson ruling gives hope to other Ole Miss transfers

By John TaylorApr 28, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
There were more interested parties than just Michigan when it came to an official ruling that went down Friday.

As had previously been reported, Shea Patterson received approval on a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to play for the Wolverines this coming season. The decision came after the quarterback’s new school and his old school, Ole Miss, “worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application.”

While it’s certainly good news for Patterson and U-M, it also bodes well for others.

In addition to Patterson, six other Ole Miss players transferred from the Rebels after sanctions on the football program were announced — defensive back Deontay Anderson (Houston) (pictured), offensive tackle Jack DeFoor (Georgia Tech), Breon Dixon (Nebraska), wide receiver Van Jefferson (Florida), wide receiver Tre Nixon (UCF) and linebacker Jarrion Street (UAB). Five of those six, the lone exception being Dixon, are represented by the same attorney who advised Patterson throughout his appeal process — Arkansas-based lawyer Tom Mars.

Based on the Patterson decision, it would seem to be a slam dunk for at least five of the six to receive their own waivers that would grant them eligibility in 2018. The lone outlier in this case could be Jefferson, who was a 2015 signee; all the others, Patterson included, were members of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class.

“We find the Shea Patterson ruling to be very encouraging,” a Nebraska official told the Lincoln Journal-Star. “We hope that (Dixon’s) application is judged based on the merits of his situation and we hope for a similar outcome.”

Dixon and NU have not yet filed their appeal, although that’s expected to happen in short order.

Mike Sanford stays in-house for new Western Kentucky assistant

By John TaylorApr 28, 2018, 6:56 AM EDT
When it came to filling a hole on his Western Kentucky coaching staff, Mike Sanford didn’t have to look very far.

In a press release, WKU announced Friday that Kenny Martin has been promoted to a full-time, on-field position. Specifically, Martin will be in charge of the Hilltoppers’ defensive tackles.

Martin has spent the past two seasons in Bowling Green as a graduate assistant helping out with defensive tackles. Not only is there that connection to the football program, but Martin played defensive tackle for the Hilltoppers from 2009-12.

“Kenny has done a tremendous job developing our interior defensive line, and I know he will continue to advance that group as we head into the 2018 season,” Sanford said in a statement. “He is already a passionate and enthusiastic coach, but there is an extra edge to Kenny when it comes to coaching for his alma mater. He will absolutely be able to convey that passion to recruits, particularly in his hometown areas of Orlando and Miami.”

Martin will fill the hole created by the departure of Geoff Dartt, the offensive line coach who dealt with a significant health issue last season. It had been expected that Dartt would remain as part of the football program, although he has since departed and returned to his home in Ohio.

Extramarital affair triggered Virginia Tech assistant’s abrupt resignation

By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 10:57 PM EDT
Now we know a helluva lot more of the rest of the story.

Earlier Friday, Virginia Tech announced that Galen Scott had resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach as part of what was described as a reshuffling of Justin Fuente‘s coaching staff.  In a statement sent out by the school, Scott said that, “[a]fter much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family.”

With rumors flying about the reason behind the resignation, Scott confirmed that an extramarital affair, as well as other accusations, was the impetus for his decision.

“I did make a mistake,” Scott told the Daily Press. “This is with someone I had a prior relationship with. I knew her from high school and college. We dated in high school. She reached out to me, and I made a mistake. It started a while back, but I made a mistake a couple times in Maryland and one (other) time. That was the deal. I’m just trying to do better for my family now, be a better father and be a better person.

“I know it’s two consenting adults involved, and I made a mistake. I never thought it would turn into what it’s turned into.”

In the Daily Press‘ report, Scott denied further salacious rumors that athletic department funds helped fuel his affair.

Scott’s involvement in the affair was revealed via recent messages posted to the Twitter account of @diggy1973 and e-mails sent to Tech administrators and coaches.

Scott denied accusations made by the individual who posted the tweets and sent the e-mails that Scott had used athletic department funds to arrange the affair while on recruiting trips. Scott’s denial was backed up by a Tech athletic department source with knowledge of the situation who said Scott didn’t misuse funds during recruiting trips.

“There wasn’t any misallocation of funds,” Scott said. “That wasn’t the deal. There wasn’t any sending somebody money to fly them out or get a hotel room just for somebody to show up. That’s not it. I was actually recruiting and doing work stuff there.

Beyond the press release announcing Scott’s resignation, Tech has not commented on speculation surrounding the move.

Texas, USC join Oregon as potential landing spots for Wake Forest transfer WR Tabari Hines

By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
It appears Oregon will have some competition for one of the more productive players on the graduate transfer market.

After deciding to leave Wake Forest, Tabari Hines took an official visit to Oregon earlier this month. Two weeks later, Texas and USC have entered the fray and are in the mix for the wide receiver’s services per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com.

According to Rittenberg, Hines will make his decision on a new school at some point next week.

This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.

For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.

In statement, Shea Patterson thanks those ‘who worked hard to make transfer process a success’

By John TaylorApr 27, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was certainly a banner day for both Shea Patterson and the Michigan football program, albeit an expected one.

Friday afternoon, Michigan announced in a joint statement with Ole Miss that the NCAA had approved a waiver that will allow Patterson to play in 2018 instead of sitting out the upcoming season as would normally be the case with a non-graduate transfer. The quarterback transferred from the Rebels after sanctions were announced on his original football program.

With his path to the field cleared, Patterson issued a statement through U-M addressing today’s developments.

There are a lot of people who worked really hard to help make this transfer process a success. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, the University of Michigan and the NCAA for allowing me to continue my education and football career at one of the best universities in the country.

“A special thanks to Michigan’s Compliance Staff and to Tom Mars for his personal guidance for me and my family during this time. With this decision behind us, my family and I are fully focused on the upcoming season. My teammates and I are always committed to competing at the highest level and winning championships. Go Blue!