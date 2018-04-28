Three SEC teams among those in play for A&M transfer Nick Harvey

Nick Harvey may have left Texas A&M, but he could very well remain in the SEC.

In mid-March, Harvey announced that he would be transferring from A&M. A little over a month later, ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg is reporting, the defensive back has narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to four — Arizona, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Harvey is set to graduate from TAMU May 11, which Rittenberg reports is the same day that the cornerback will make his decision on a new school.

Former Texas A&M CB Nick Harvey, a graduate transfer, has taken visits to #Auburn, #SouthCarolina, #Arizona and #Tennessee. Tells me he will decide May 11, his graduation date from TAMU. Will spend the next few weeks discussing his options with his family. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 27, 2018

Obviously, Harvey would, as a graduate transfer, be eligible to play immediately in 2018 at whichever school he chooses.

Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.

After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.