Three SEC teams among those in play for A&M transfer Nick Harvey

Nick Harvey may have left Texas A&M, but he could very well remain in the SEC.
In mid-March, Harvey announced that he would be transferring from A&M. A little over a month later, ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg is reporting, the defensive back has narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to four — Arizona, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Harvey is set to graduate from TAMU May 11, which Rittenberg reports is the same day that the cornerback will make his decision on a new school.
Obviously, Harvey would, as a graduate transfer, be eligible to play immediately in 2018 at whichever school he chooses.
Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.
It’s a good thing Mike Leach can go on a diatribe about just about anything to distract you from a looming crisis that is hitting his school’s athletic department.
The Spokesman-Review confirmed the Cougars are projecting athletics debt will reach $67 million by the end of this fiscal year, the result of six straight years of budget deficits under the tenure of former athletics director Bill Moos (now Nebraska’s AD). Needless to say, that is a lot to be in the red by.
Per the Spokesman-Review:
Excessive spending in athletics can largely be traced to Moos’ goal to keep WSU relevant in the Pac-12’s facilities race. The school spent $61 million on its new football operations building, which was completed in 2014, and WSU’s earnings from a television deal with the Pac-12 Networks fell short of initial projections, adding to the debt. WSU still hopes to construct an indoor practice facility for its football team as well as a baseball clubhouse, but the school has stated it plans to lean on private donations and gifts to subsidize both of those projects.
Projections originally done by the former administration didn’t project the department to turn a surplus until at least 2020 and even then, it could just be a modest six-figure sum in the black at that. While the decisions that led to this debt were far above his pay grade, it should be noted that Leach did receive a contract extension and raise this offseason after flirtations with Tennessee last year.
Either way, not the best of news on the Palouse and quite the challenge to tackle for new AD Pat Chun going forward.
Winning and a huge influx of TV money is allowing Wisconsin to pony up for some big raises.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the school’s board has approved bumps in the contracts of several figures in the athletic department, perhaps most notably the man who leads it in Barry Alvarez. The Badgers’ former coach-turned-administrator is now signed through early 2021 and had his base salary raised to $1.175 million with annual bonuses of $375,000. That grand total of $1.55 million a year makes him the highest paid athletic director at a public Power Five school in the country according to USA Today.
The biggest raise is reserved for Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard however. After doing a terrific job with the Badgers since taking over, the former star player at the school will go from $600,000 a year to a total of $966,666. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is now at $775,000 a year after a six-figure bump as well.
Last but not least, head coach Paul Chryst had his contract renewed once again as it typically is every year by the board to take him through the 2022 season with a salary of $3.75 million.
After a 13-1 campaign in 2017 and back-to-back division titles for the Badgers, the salary increases across the board are certainly a nice reward for those in charge of the program and certainly affordable for the school given all the Big Ten cash rolling into the coffers.
There were more interested parties than just Michigan when it came to an official ruling that went down Friday.
As had previously been reported, Shea Patterson received approval on a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to play for the Wolverines this coming season. The decision came after the quarterback’s new school and his old school, Ole Miss, “worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application.”
While it’s certainly good news for Patterson and U-M, it also bodes well for others.
In addition to Patterson, six other Ole Miss players transferred from the Rebels after sanctions on the football program were announced — defensive back Deontay Anderson (Houston) (pictured), offensive tackle Jack DeFoor (Georgia Tech), Breon Dixon (Nebraska), wide receiver Van Jefferson (Florida), wide receiver Tre Nixon (UCF) and linebacker Jarrion Street (UAB). Five of those six, the lone exception being Dixon, are represented by the same attorney who advised Patterson throughout his appeal process — Arkansas-based lawyer Tom Mars.
Based on the Patterson decision, it would seem to be a slam dunk for at least five of the six to receive their own waivers that would grant them eligibility in 2018. The lone outlier in this case could be Jefferson, who was a 2015 signee; all the others, Patterson included, were members of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class.
“We find the Shea Patterson ruling to be very encouraging,” a Nebraska official told the Lincoln Journal-Star. “We hope that (Dixon’s) application is judged based on the merits of his situation and we hope for a similar outcome.”
Dixon and NU have not yet filed their appeal, although that’s expected to happen in short order.
When it came to filling a hole on his Western Kentucky coaching staff, Mike Sanford didn’t have to look very far.
In a press release, WKU announced Friday that Kenny Martin has been promoted to a full-time, on-field position. Specifically, Martin will be in charge of the Hilltoppers’ defensive tackles.
Martin has spent the past two seasons in Bowling Green as a graduate assistant helping out with defensive tackles. Not only is there that connection to the football program, but Martin played defensive tackle for the Hilltoppers from 2009-12.
“Kenny has done a tremendous job developing our interior defensive line, and I know he will continue to advance that group as we head into the 2018 season,” Sanford said in a statement. “He is already a passionate and enthusiastic coach, but there is an extra edge to Kenny when it comes to coaching for his alma mater. He will absolutely be able to convey that passion to recruits, particularly in his hometown areas of Orlando and Miami.”
Martin will fill the hole created by the departure of Geoff Dartt, the offensive line coach who dealt with a significant health issue last season. It had been expected that Dartt would remain as part of the football program, although he has since departed and returned to his home in Ohio.