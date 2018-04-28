Washington State projects debt will reach $67 million this year, thanks in part to football and TV deal

It’s a good thing Mike Leach can go on a diatribe about just about anything to distract you from a looming crisis that is hitting his school’s athletic department.

The Spokesman-Review confirmed the Cougars are projecting athletics debt will reach $67 million by the end of this fiscal year, the result of six straight years of budget deficits under the tenure of former athletics director Bill Moos (now Nebraska’s AD). Needless to say, that is a lot to be in the red by.

Per the Spokesman-Review:

Excessive spending in athletics can largely be traced to Moos’ goal to keep WSU relevant in the Pac-12’s facilities race. The school spent $61 million on its new football operations building, which was completed in 2014, and WSU’s earnings from a television deal with the Pac-12 Networks fell short of initial projections, adding to the debt. WSU still hopes to construct an indoor practice facility for its football team as well as a baseball clubhouse, but the school has stated it plans to lean on private donations and gifts to subsidize both of those projects.

Projections originally done by the former administration didn’t project the department to turn a surplus until at least 2020 and even then, it could just be a modest six-figure sum in the black at that. While the decisions that led to this debt were far above his pay grade, it should be noted that Leach did receive a contract extension and raise this offseason after flirtations with Tennessee last year.

Either way, not the best of news on the Palouse and quite the challenge to tackle for new AD Pat Chun going forward.