BYU being good would be good for Pac-12, but conference has other games to win too

If college football is so focused on the strength of schedule, it certainly stands to reason any conference filling up the non-conference schedule with anyone independent opponent certainly is benefitting if that school is standing on solid ground. After a rough 2017 season at BYU, the Pac-12 has a vested interest in seeing the Cougars rebound in 2018 and beyond considering the number of games on the non-conference schedule for Pac-12 teams in future years. But how much of an impact would BYU have on the Pac-12 reputation moving forward if the conference flounders elsewhere?

The obvious answer may be that BYU would have minimal impact if the Pac-12 can’t defend itself against other non-conference opponents.

As expertly broken down by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the Pac-12 has nine members playing a total of 18 games against BYU over the next five years. That is a significant chunk of the non-conference schedule, and it is also somewhat to be expected. Even though the Pac-12 opted to not pursue BYU as an expansion target during the realignment phase a few years back, the relationship between an independent BYU and the Pac-12 figured to lead to a good handful of non-conference battles. That has and will continue to be the case.

But the success of the Pac-12 as a conference extends well beyond what happens in games against BYU. In order for the Pac-12 to rebuild its credibility, it must thrive in other non-conference matchups. And until last bowl season, the Pac-12 didn’t fare too badly in that department. The Pac-12 went 18-7 against FBS opponents in the first month of the season. But the lasting impression for the Pac-12 was a dismal bowl season that saw the Pac-12 go 1-8.

The Pac-12’s performance in non-conference games will be given a little extra scrutiny after that bowl season. Washington will open the season in Atlanta for a big test against Auburn in Atlanta in Week 1, but the rest of the week one lineup has some favorable draws with the exception of Oregon State opening at Ohio State. Week 2 could be a different story, but the second week of the season could be much more important for the conference with Arizona State hosting Michigan State, UCLA visiting Oklahoma, and Colorado visiting Nebraska (Arizona also visiting Houston is intriguing).

The bottom line always comes back to winning in non-conference games when you want to improve your pedigree. Sure, a healthy BYU does give the Pac-12 some beef on the non-conference schedule, but the Pac-12 changing the conversation about its standing among power conferences stretches beyond the state of the Cougars.

