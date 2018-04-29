Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

NFL scouts will be drooling over defensive line talent for 2019 NFL draft

2018-04-29
Did your favorite NFL team pass on a defensive lineman this year? Don’t worry. Next year could be much different.

With the 2018 NFL draft in the books, the scouting eyes have already begun turning to the prospects filling out the 2019 big board. This time next year could be a big year for defensive linemen, meaning that will be a key position to watch this college football season.

The depth on the defensive line this fall should be loaded with players that could be called in the top 10 picks next spring when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the latest draft picks. Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Michigan defensive end Rashaan Gary, Alabama defensive end Raekwon Davis, and the Clemson trio of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell all could go in the top 10.

Odds are all of those players will not be chosen in the top 10 as it depends on the positions of need for the teams landing a top 10 pick, but the point is the defensive line could be a strong position for NFL franchises scouting players over the next year. There is plenty of talent to be acquired.

The 2018 NFL draft saw five defensive linemen chosen in the first round; Bradley Chubb of NC State (Denver), Vita Vea of Washington (Tampa Bay), Da’Ron Payne of Alabama (Washington), Marcus Davenport of UTSA (New Orleans), and Taven Bryan of Florida (Jacksonville). In 2017, a total of six defensive linemen were drafted in the first round.

The most defensive linemen taken in any NFL draft since 2000 is 11 in 2011 and 2003. Could 2019 continue this eight-year cycle of defensive linemen filling the first round of the NFL draft? Given the talent likely to be available next year, it could easily be on pace to do just that.

BYU being good would be good for Pac-12, but conference has other games to win too

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
2018-04-29
If college football is so focused on the strength of schedule, it certainly stands to reason any conference filling up the non-conference schedule with anyone independent opponent certainly is benefitting if that school is standing on solid ground. After a rough 2017 season at BYU, the Pac-12 has a vested interest in seeing the Cougars rebound in 2018 and beyond considering the number of games on the non-conference schedule for Pac-12 teams in future years. But how much of an impact would BYU have on the Pac-12 reputation moving forward if the conference flounders elsewhere?

The obvious answer may be that BYU would have minimal impact if the Pac-12 can’t defend itself against other non-conference opponents.

As expertly broken down by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the Pac-12 has nine members playing a total of 18 games against BYU over the next five years. That is a significant chunk of the non-conference schedule, and it is also somewhat to be expected. Even though the Pac-12 opted to not pursue BYU as an expansion target during the realignment phase a few years back, the relationship between an independent BYU and the Pac-12 figured to lead to a good handful of non-conference battles. That has and will continue to be the case.

But the success of the Pac-12 as a conference extends well beyond what happens in games against BYU. In order for the Pac-12 to rebuild its credibility, it must thrive in other non-conference matchups. And until last bowl season, the Pac-12 didn’t fare too badly in that department. The Pac-12 went 18-7 against FBS opponents in the first month of the season. But the lasting impression for the Pac-12 was a dismal bowl season that saw the Pac-12 go 1-8.

The Pac-12’s performance in non-conference games will be given a little extra scrutiny after that bowl season. Washington will open the season in Atlanta for a big test against Auburn in Atlanta in Week 1, but the rest of the week one lineup has some favorable draws with the exception of Oregon State opening at Ohio State. Week 2 could be a different story, but the second week of the season could be much more important for the conference with Arizona State hosting Michigan State, UCLA visiting Oklahoma, and Colorado visiting Nebraska (Arizona also visiting Houston is intriguing).

The bottom line always comes back to winning in non-conference games when you want to improve your pedigree. Sure, a healthy BYU does give the Pac-12 some beef on the non-conference schedule, but the Pac-12 changing the conversation about its standing among power conferences stretches beyond the state of the Cougars.

San Diego State’s stadium proposal leaves room for possible NFL franchise

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
2018-04-29
Ever since the NFL’s Chargers made the decision to leave San Diego for Los Angles, San Diego State has had its focus on figuring out where they will be playing football in the years to come. The future of Aztec football seemingly boils down to two possibilities that will be up for consideration on the ballot this November, and San Diego State hopes its plan is the one that will win over the most voters so their plan can move forward.

San Diego State’s $250 million stadium proposal would erect a stadium with a seating capacity of 35,000 but would allow for expansion up to 55,000 should the NFL decide to make a return to San Diego in the future. Part of the plan, should San Diego State’s proposal win, would allow for a prospective NFL owner to purchase a portion of the land the stadium sits on to build up whatever facilities would be needed to accommodate an NFL franchise.

“What we’re proposing is an NFL owner could come in, take the east side of the stadium and the two end zones, take them down to the ground, build out the service levels and stadium that they need while keeping all the premium amenities on the west side,” San Diego State director of athletics John David Wicker explained, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. That may not sound all that enticing for any NFL owner who may want total control of the stadium, but the offer would apparently stand for as long as needed.

The other major stadium proposal up for consideration is the soccer stadium proposal from investors looking to attract a Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego. The soccer stadium plan would include San Diego State football in its plans, but the option for an NFL franchise would come with a timeline with an expiration date. In addition to the stadium, the soccer stadium proposal would set aside five acres of land reserved for a possible NFL franchise, but that land would be developed for residential use after the five years passes without any NFL interest.

“Ours doesn’t sunset in five years,” Wicker said. “Our opportunity to build an NFL stadium will be there as long as we have the site there.”

The other key aspect of this stadium proposal from San Diego State is the land would belong to San Diego State. That is a nice financial incentive on San Diego State’s side with or without an NFL team showing interest. San Diego State’s proposal also includes the possibility to host an MLS franchise as well, as it has become clear any new stadium will serve as the home site for San Diego State football and a prospective MLS franchise. And while both options have flexibility for the NFL as well, voters will decide which fo the two plans they like best in November. If either plan receives a majority of the votes, it will be the one that advances to the next stage of development in San Diego.

The city of San Diego seems content to realize it may no longer be building a structure that will one day welcome an event like the Super Bowl back to the city. And while not ruled out entirely, it would seem any new stadium built would lack in the appeal for a possible future College Football Playoff national championship game as well.

In the meantime, San Diego State has extended their contract to play football games in SDCCU Stadium through 2020, tacking on two more seasons to a contract that was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

Jim Harbaugh shares idea for fixing NCAA transfer issues

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
2018-04-29
Fresh after learning quarterback Shea Patterson will be eligible to play for Michigan this fall, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how to fix the NCAA transfer process moving forward. Simply put, a school accepting a transfer could pay for a scholarship to the school from where that player is coming.

“Say a school like Michigan gets a player from Eastern Michigan or Central Michigan — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back,” Harbaugh opined with media following the football program in Paris, France, according to MLive.com. “Or transfers — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back?”

That is definitely an interesting concept, and in theory, it could incentivize a program losing a player to move quicker in sorting out the transfer process to allow a player to move to a new school. Patterson eventually won out in a drawn-out transfer battle where Ole Miss was initially reluctant to approve a waiver to allow the former Rebels quarterback to be eligible right away this fall.

Under Harbaugh’s proposed transfer plan, Michigan would be on the hook for covering the cost of a scholarship for Ole Miss. This would bring the college game closer to a professional sports level with one team having to pay another for acquiring a player. Harbaugh is aware that this would blur those lines a bit.

“Just so there doesn’t become free agency in college football,” Harbaugh said, per MLive.com. “That’s the thing I would worry about. But I think scholarships should count as two, or pay back the other school for the money that they have invested, potentially.”

It may be just another idea floated by Harbaugh that may not gain much traction, but sharing new ideas is always a good idea if it leads to a conversation about improving the game and can open the door for a better experience for the player.

BTN analyst Matt Millen may need heart transplant as he fights rare disease called amyloidosis

Getty Images
2018-04-28
Matt Millen has seen it all in the game of football over decades in the sport as a player, broadcaster and executive but he didn’t see the fight he is currently in coming.

In a long profile in The Morning Call this weekend, Millen revealed that he is battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and very likely needs a heart transplant as a result. He currently is undergoing chemotherapy designed to help treat the issue, which is the result of abnormal proteins building up in organs such as the heart.

“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”

The entire story is well worth the read and goes through the years it took to properly diagnose the disease and the subsequent problems like shortness of breath that Millen has dealt with. It certainly sounds like being in shape from years as a star linebacker at Penn State and later in the NFL has helped as he’s in a better position than others dealing with amyloidosis and still able to do things like mow his lawn and even continue his passion of building furniture.

Millen says he still be in the booth this fall for the Big Ten Network even as he sorts out his medical issues and everybody, even Detroit Lions fans, are certainly wishing him a speedy recovery as he deals with this life-threatening disease.