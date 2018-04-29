Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

San Diego State’s stadium proposal leaves room for possible NFL franchise

By Kevin McGuireApr 29, 2018
Ever since the NFL’s Chargers made the decision to leave San Diego for Los Angles, San Diego State has had its focus on figuring out where they will be playing football in the years to come. The future of Aztec football seemingly boils down to two possibilities that will be up for consideration on the ballot this November, and San Diego State hopes its plan is the one that will win over the most voters so their plan can move forward.

San Diego State’s $250 million stadium proposal would erect a stadium with a seating capacity of 35,000 but would allow for expansion up to 55,000 should the NFL decide to make a return to San Diego in the future. Part of the plan, should San Diego State’s proposal win, would allow for a prospective NFL owner to purchase a portion of the land the stadium sits on to build up whatever facilities would be needed to accommodate an NFL franchise.

“What we’re proposing is an NFL owner could come in, take the east side of the stadium and the two end zones, take them down to the ground, build out the service levels and stadium that they need while keeping all the premium amenities on the west side,” San Diego State director of athletics John David Wicker explained, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. That may not sound all that enticing for any NFL owner who may want total control of the stadium, but the offer would apparently stand for as long as needed.

The other major stadium proposal up for consideration is the soccer stadium proposal from investors looking to attract a Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego. The soccer stadium plan would include San Diego State football in its plans, but the option for an NFL franchise would come with a timeline with an expiration date. In addition to the stadium, the soccer stadium proposal would set aside five acres of land reserved for a possible NFL franchise, but that land would be developed for residential use after the five years passes without any NFL interest.

“Ours doesn’t sunset in five years,” Wicker said. “Our opportunity to build an NFL stadium will be there as long as we have the site there.”

The other key aspect of this stadium proposal from San Diego State is the land would belong to San Diego State. That is a nice financial incentive on San Diego State’s side with or without an NFL team showing interest. San Diego State’s proposal also includes the possibility to host an MLS franchise as well, as it has become clear any new stadium will serve as the home site for San Diego State football and a prospective MLS franchise. And while both options have flexibility for the NFL as well, voters will decide which fo the two plans they like best in November. If either plan receives a majority of the votes, it will be the one that advances to the next stage of development in San Diego.

The city of San Diego seems content to realize it may no longer be building a structure that will one day welcome an event like the Super Bowl back to the city. And while not ruled out entirely, it would seem any new stadium built would lack in the appeal for a possible future College Football Playoff national championship game as well.

In the meantime, San Diego State has extended their contract to play football games in SDCCU Stadium through 2020, tacking on two more seasons to a contract that was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

Jim Harbaugh shares idea for fixing NCAA transfer issues

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 29, 2018
Fresh after learning quarterback Shea Patterson will be eligible to play for Michigan this fall, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how to fix the NCAA transfer process moving forward. Simply put, a school accepting a transfer could pay for a scholarship to the school from where that player is coming.

“Say a school like Michigan gets a player from Eastern Michigan or Central Michigan — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back,” Harbaugh opined with media following the football program in Paris, France, according to MLive.com. “Or transfers — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back?”

That is definitely an interesting concept, and in theory, it could incentivize a program losing a player to move quicker in sorting out the transfer process to allow a player to move to a new school. Patterson eventually won out in a drawn-out transfer battle where Ole Miss was initially reluctant to approve a waiver to allow the former Rebels quarterback to be eligible right away this fall.

Under Harbaugh’s proposed transfer plan, Michigan would be on the hook for covering the cost of a scholarship for Ole Miss. This would bring the college game closer to a professional sports level with one team having to pay another for acquiring a player. Harbaugh is aware that this would blur those lines a bit.

“Just so there doesn’t become free agency in college football,” Harbaugh said, per MLive.com. “That’s the thing I would worry about. But I think scholarships should count as two, or pay back the other school for the money that they have invested, potentially.”

It may be just another idea floated by Harbaugh that may not gain much traction, but sharing new ideas is always a good idea if it leads to a conversation about improving the game and can open the door for a better experience for the player.

BTN analyst Matt Millen may need heart transplant as he fights rare disease called amyloidosis

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2018
Matt Millen has seen it all in the game of football over decades in the sport as a player, broadcaster and executive but he didn’t see the fight he is currently in coming.

In a long profile in The Morning Call this weekend, Millen revealed that he is battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and very likely needs a heart transplant as a result. He currently is undergoing chemotherapy designed to help treat the issue, which is the result of abnormal proteins building up in organs such as the heart.

“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”

The entire story is well worth the read and goes through the years it took to properly diagnose the disease and the subsequent problems like shortness of breath that Millen has dealt with. It certainly sounds like being in shape from years as a star linebacker at Penn State and later in the NFL has helped as he’s in a better position than others dealing with amyloidosis and still able to do things like mow his lawn and even continue his passion of building furniture.

Millen says he still be in the booth this fall for the Big Ten Network even as he sorts out his medical issues and everybody, even Detroit Lions fans, are certainly wishing him a speedy recovery as he deals with this life-threatening disease.

Ex-Minnesota, NIU head coach Jerry Kill taking over as athletic director of SIU Carbondale

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2018
Jerry Kill is headed back home.

The former Minnesota and Northern Illinois head coach is returning to the school where he first made his name in the football world and will be “assuming responsibility” for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s athletics program. Former AD Tommy Bell‘s contract was not renewed and Kill, who was serving as special assistant to the school chancellor, will take over on a quasi-interim basis.

“It’s time for us to make a change in leadership that will help the program fulfill its potential,” SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for Tommy’s service and wish him well for the future.”

“SIU is a special place, and I’ve always valued the warmth and support of the Southern Illinois community,” added Kill. “I’m excited to contribute to the university’s future in any way possible.”

Prior to the move to Carbondale, Kill most recently served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for a season before he stepped down due to health issues. He has suffered from seizures and epilepsy over the years, which led him to resign from his post at Minnesota. It remains to be seen how long he’ll stick around as AD of the FCS program but he could be up for the full-time role depending on how things go in the big chair.

Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2018
Ever since Joe Namath first guaranteed a win on the football field, players have been following in his footsteps ever since signing their name to a promise of victory on the gridiron. The latest to do so will not be able to help cash the check but that didn’t stop him from saying a win will become reality in 2018.

Speaking to Michigan’s spring commencement, a fired up Heisman winner Charles Woodson guaranteed the Wolverines would beat rival Ohio State this fall after the series has been decidedly lopsided in favor of the Buckeyes.

“I talked about Desmond (Howard) and myself running down that sideline to victory against you know who, and you know what, you guys haven’t experienced that feeling very much against that school,” Woodson said, according to MLive.com. “It hurts my heart, it really does.

“But I’m telling you here today, 212 days from now, your Michigan Wolverines team will go down to Columbus, march into that stadium and we will beat you know who to bring back that familiar feeling of victory back to The University of Michigan again.”

Woodson’s performance against OSU back in 1997 not only helped the school win the national title, but it played a big role in him wrapping up the Heisman over Tennessee’s Peyton Manning. He went 3-0 against the Wolverines’ biggest rival while he was in college but that was one of the last stretches of success for Big Blue as Ohio State has won 16 of the last 20 since Woodson left school — including the last six in a row since Michigan won a game in the series back in 2011.

While head coach Jim Harbaugh already understands the stakes against Urban Meyer’s team, the latest guarantee only adds to the pressure this year to actually get it done on the field. Maybe Woodson is just excited over the prospect of QB Shea Patterson becoming eligible for the season but he definitely upped the ante a bit for ‘The Game’ down in Columbus this year.