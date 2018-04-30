Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to pay former AD’s sexual harassment claims

Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment brought by two women against former Gophers AD Norwood Teague, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The women brought separate claims against Teague. Both of them were high-level members of University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler‘s staff. Though they were not named in the settlement documents, the documents match public testimony given by former deputy chief of staff Ann Aronson and former special assistant to the president Erin Dady. Minnesota also paid a $175,000 settlement after Teague was accused of gender discrimination in 2013.
Teague admitted to coming on to the women at a university retreat in 2015 after he had “entirely too much to drink.”
Dady agreed to receive a severance package including one year’s salary of $181,630, plus $25,000 in legal fees and medical coverage for two years. She now works as the chief marketing officer for a local bank. Aronson remains with the school as chief marketing officer and received a one-time payment of $50,000.
Minnesota hired Mark Coyle away from Syracuse in 2016 to replace Teague.
It remains to be seen if Michigan will be able to climb the Big Ten East Division standings this season, but it is unquestionable the Wolverines have a better shot at playing for a national title than Ole Miss does this fall. That is why quarterback Shea Patterson says he decided to transfer to Ann Arbor.
Speaking to the media following the Michigan football program in Paris, France, Patterson opened up about his decision to transfer to Michigan for the first time. A big part of the reason Patterson chose the Wolverines is the opportunity to be able to compete for a championship, which is something that would be impossible with an Ole Miss program currently restricted by NCAA sanctions, including a postseason ban.
“I can live with throwing an interception in the national championship game. Or to get there, in the playoff. It might be hard to live with that — but I don’t know if I could have lived with not being able to to get the chance to compete for one,” Patterson said, according to Mlive.com. “I think watching Michigan all last year, and with the guys we got coming back on defense, I feel like we’ve got a real good shot at doing that.”
Patterson likely solves the biggest question for Michigan coming off the 2017 season now that he has officially been ruled eligible for the upcoming season. Michigan’s defense should be loaded with talent and the Wolverines return the team’s leading rusher in Karan Higdon (not to mention a nice alternative in Chris Evans). Among the biggest issues Michigan had last week was at quarterback, which hindered the rest of the offense. With Patterson likely to win the quarterback job (and yes, Jim Harbaugh is saying there will be an open competition for the job), the offense could receive a nice boost in production and efficiency. The schedule will be tricky with road games at Ohio State and Michigan State and home games against Penn State and Wisconsin (and Nebraska?), but the offense almost has nowhere to go but up.
Michigan has yet to play for the Big Ten championship in the championship game era for the conference, and Ohio State figures to be the favorite out of the East division this season. Then again, the last two years of the College Football Playoff have included a non-division winner in the four-team field (Ohio State in 2016, Alabama last year). So the precedent has been set. If Michigan can get even a marginally improved offense with Patterson, who knows?
The college football career of South Carolina linebacker Davonne Bowen has, unfortunately, come to a premature end. Bowen reportedly has confirmed he will retire from football due to a neck injury suffered previously, according to The State.
It is unknown exactly when the injury was first experienced, although the report says Bowen has been dealing with stingers during his freshman season in 2017. The stingers resurfaced during spring practices in Columbia. The nagging injury has made it difficult to continue playing at the level he would desire, and continuing to play with the injury would open himself up to further damage that could be more long-term.
Bowen will get to remain on scholarship at South Carolina. He signed with South Carolina in the Class of 2017.
If college football is so focused on the strength of schedule, it certainly stands to reason any conference filling up the non-conference schedule with anyone independent opponent certainly is benefitting if that school is standing on solid ground. After a rough 2017 season at BYU, the Pac-12 has a vested interest in seeing the Cougars rebound in 2018 and beyond considering the number of games on the non-conference schedule for Pac-12 teams in future years. But how much of an impact would BYU have on the Pac-12 reputation moving forward if the conference flounders elsewhere?
The obvious answer may be that BYU would have minimal impact if the Pac-12 can’t defend itself against other non-conference opponents.
As expertly broken down by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the Pac-12 has nine members playing a total of 18 games against BYU over the next five years. That is a significant chunk of the non-conference schedule, and it is also somewhat to be expected. Even though the Pac-12 opted to not pursue BYU as an expansion target during the realignment phase a few years back, the relationship between an independent BYU and the Pac-12 figured to lead to a good handful of non-conference battles. That has and will continue to be the case.
But the success of the Pac-12 as a conference extends well beyond what happens in games against BYU. In order for the Pac-12 to rebuild its credibility, it must thrive in other non-conference matchups. And until last bowl season, the Pac-12 didn’t fare too badly in that department. The Pac-12 went 18-7 against FBS opponents in the first month of the season. But the lasting impression for the Pac-12 was a dismal bowl season that saw the Pac-12 go 1-8.
The Pac-12’s performance in non-conference games will be given a little extra scrutiny after that bowl season. Washington will open the season in Atlanta for a big test against Auburn in Atlanta in Week 1, but the rest of the week one lineup has some favorable draws with the exception of Oregon State opening at Ohio State. Week 2 could be a different story, but the second week of the season could be much more important for the conference with Arizona State hosting Michigan State, UCLA visiting Oklahoma, and Colorado visiting Nebraska (Arizona also visiting Houston is intriguing).
The bottom line always comes back to winning in non-conference games when you want to improve your pedigree. Sure, a healthy BYU does give the Pac-12 some beef on the non-conference schedule, but the Pac-12 changing the conversation about its standing among power conferences stretches beyond the state of the Cougars.
Did your favorite NFL team pass on a defensive lineman this year? Don’t worry. Next year could be much different.
With the 2018 NFL draft in the books, the scouting eyes have already begun turning to the prospects filling out the 2019 big board. This time next year could be a big year for defensive linemen, meaning that will be a key position to watch this college football season.
The depth on the defensive line this fall should be loaded with players that could be called in the top 10 picks next spring when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the latest draft picks. Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Michigan defensive end Rashaan Gary, Alabama defensive end Raekwon Davis, and the Clemson trio of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell all could go in the top 10.
Odds are all of those players will not be chosen in the top 10 as it depends on the positions of need for the teams landing a top 10 pick, but the point is the defensive line could be a strong position for NFL franchises scouting players over the next year. There is plenty of talent to be acquired.
The 2018 NFL draft saw five defensive linemen chosen in the first round; Bradley Chubb of NC State (Denver), Vita Vea of Washington (Tampa Bay), Da’Ron Payne of Alabama (Washington), Marcus Davenport of UTSA (New Orleans), and Taven Bryan of Florida (Jacksonville). In 2017, a total of six defensive linemen were drafted in the first round.
The most defensive linemen taken in any NFL draft since 2000 is 11 in 2011 and 2003. Could 2019 continue this eight-year cycle of defensive linemen filling the first round of the NFL draft? Given the talent likely to be available next year, it could easily be on pace to do just that.