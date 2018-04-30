Shea Patterson says he chose Michigan for chance to compete for national title

It remains to be seen if Michigan will be able to climb the Big Ten East Division standings this season, but it is unquestionable the Wolverines have a better shot at playing for a national title than Ole Miss does this fall. That is why quarterback Shea Patterson says he decided to transfer to Ann Arbor.
Speaking to the media following the Michigan football program in Paris, France, Patterson opened up about his decision to transfer to Michigan for the first time. A big part of the reason Patterson chose the Wolverines is the opportunity to be able to compete for a championship, which is something that would be impossible with an Ole Miss program currently restricted by NCAA sanctions, including a postseason ban.
“I can live with throwing an interception in the national championship game. Or to get there, in the playoff. It might be hard to live with that — but I don’t know if I could have lived with not being able to to get the chance to compete for one,” Patterson said, according to Mlive.com. “I think watching Michigan all last year, and with the guys we got coming back on defense, I feel like we’ve got a real good shot at doing that.”
Patterson likely solves the biggest question for Michigan coming off the 2017 season now that he has officially been ruled eligible for the upcoming season. Michigan’s defense should be loaded with talent and the Wolverines return the team’s leading rusher in Karan Higdon (not to mention a nice alternative in Chris Evans). Among the biggest issues Michigan had last week was at quarterback, which hindered the rest of the offense. With Patterson likely to win the quarterback job (and yes, Jim Harbaugh is saying there will be an open competition for the job), the offense could receive a nice boost in production and efficiency. The schedule will be tricky with road games at Ohio State and Michigan State and home games against Penn State and Wisconsin (and Nebraska?), but the offense almost has nowhere to go but up.
Michigan has yet to play for the Big Ten championship in the championship game era for the conference, and Ohio State figures to be the favorite out of the East division this season. Then again, the last two years of the College Football Playoff have included a non-division winner in the four-team field (Ohio State in 2016, Alabama last year). So the precedent has been set. If Michigan can get even a marginally improved offense with Patterson, who knows?
It appears Grant Newsome will indeed return from a devastating injury nearly three years ago, although the when still remains up in the air.
The Michigan offensive lineman sustained a serious knee injury in early October of 2016 and spent 38 days in the hospital, including more than a week in intensive care, as doctors fought to save his leg. Newsome missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from the injury, and then was sidelined for spring practice this year as he still awaits medical clearance.
“Just waiting for one nagging thing to come along, one kind of piece of it,” Newsome told the Detroit News‘ Angelique Chengalis during U-M’s trip to Paris this week.
Despite the delay, Newsome appears to be cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to take the practice field with the rest of his Wolverine teammates when summer camp kicks off in early August.
“Feeling good. I’m feeling good,” Newsome said according to Chengalis. “Been the common theme throughout this is I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m ready to play but just waiting on the doctors still.
“It’s definitely a unique injury so there’s not really a set timetable, which has been frustrating to me. Considering where we were when we started, we’ve thoroughly exceeded every expectation.”
Prior to the injury, Newsome, a four-star 2015 signee, started the first five games of the 2016 season at left tackle after starting one game as a freshman in 2015. The New Jersey still has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Not long after adding one quarterback, Indiana has, understandably, lost another.
On April 11, IU officially announced that Arizona graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins had signed with the football program. Nearly three weeks later, fellow signal-caller Nick Tronti announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Hoosiers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I am now exploring all of my options to continue to chase my football dreams,” Tronti wrote. “I wish [head coach Tom Allen] and the entire IU football program the best.”
Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Interestingly, Tronti’s only other Power Five scholarship offer came from… Arizona.
He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.
This summer, Dawkins will join a quarterback fray that includes true freshman Michael Penix and redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey battling for the starting job. At best, Tronti would’ve been the No. 4 quarterback heading into summer camp.
Virginia has officially added a transfer from a fellow Power Five program.
In late February, Dylan Thompson announced on social media that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to the ACC school. In a press release, the Cavaliers confirmed that the defensive lineman has been added to Bronco Mendenhall’s roster.
Thompson will complete his undergraduate degree at OSU this summer, which will bring him to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. This upcoming season will serve as Thompson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.
A little over four months before the start of the 2018 season, Doug Martin‘s coaching staff is once again whole.
New Mexico State announced Monday that Martin has added Chili Davis and Ronnie Pentz to the Aggies’ full-time, on-field staff. Pentz will serve as defensive ends coach for Martin while Davis will handle NMSU’s tight ends.
In addition to his role as a position coach, Pentz will carry the title of co-defensive coordinator. Davis, meanwhile, will take over for Chase Holbrook. Holbrook will remain on Martin’s staff and take over as quarterbacks coach.
Last season, Davis was an offensive graduate assistant for the Aggies, his first year with the program. This will mark his first-ever on-field job at any level of college football in a coaching career that began in 2012 at his alma mater Fordham.
Pentz spent the past five season at FCS San Diego as both special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. This will serve as Pentz’s first-ever job at the FBS level.