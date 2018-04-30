UMass extends Mark Whipple through 2020 season

Massachusetts has extended head coach Mark Whipple through the 2020 season, the program announced Monday.
Whipple is in his second stint as the Minutemen’s head coach. He went 49-26 while leading the program, which competed at the FCS level at the time, from 1998-03, which included a 1998 national championship. He is 12-36 over the past four seasons as the program has transitioned from the MAC to an FBS Independent.
“We are pleased to extend Coach Whipple’s contract at UMass and look forward to his leadership of our program in 2018 and beyond,” AD Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Mark is a true Minuteman having served our program as head coach in two different eras, for a combined 10 years. He has guided our young FBS program through some challenging times the last four years but has positioned us well for our future.”
Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement. Whipple earned $472,000 in 2017, according to the USA Today salary database.
“I am excited about the future of this University of Massachusetts football program and especially the young men we have in our program,” Whipple said.
UMass went 4-8 in 2017, the high water mark in Whipple’s current 4-year tenure.
The Minutemen open the 2018 at home against Duquesne.
In the end, it’s a Pac-12 school that’s won out for the services of one of the most productive players available on the graduate transfer market.
After deciding to leave Wake Forest earlier this offseason, Tabari Hines took an official visit to Oregon and then, ultimately, did the same to Texas and USC as well. With that trio of Power Five schools in the running for his services, the wide receiver took to Twitter Monday to announce that he will be enrolling at UO and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Ducks.
As Hines is headed to Eugene as a grad transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.
For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.
Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment brought by two women against former Gophers AD Norwood Teague, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The women brought separate claims against Teague. Both of them were high-level members of University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler‘s staff. Though they were not named in the settlement documents, the documents match public testimony given by former deputy chief of staff Ann Aronson and former special assistant to the president Erin Dady. Minnesota also paid a $175,000 settlement after Teague was accused of gender discrimination in 2013.
Teague admitted to coming on to the women at a university retreat in 2015 after he had “entirely too much to drink.”
Dady agreed to receive a severance package including one year’s salary of $181,630, plus $25,000 in legal fees and medical coverage for two years. She now works as the chief marketing officer for a local bank. Aronson remains with the school as chief marketing officer and received a one-time payment of $50,000.
Minnesota hired Mark Coyle away from Syracuse in 2016 to replace Teague.
It remains to be seen if Michigan will be able to climb the Big Ten East Division standings this season, but it is unquestionable the Wolverines have a better shot at playing for a national title than Ole Miss does this fall. That is why quarterback Shea Patterson says he decided to transfer to Ann Arbor.
Speaking to the media following the Michigan football program in Paris, France, Patterson opened up about his decision to transfer to Michigan for the first time. A big part of the reason Patterson chose the Wolverines is the opportunity to be able to compete for a championship, which is something that would be impossible with an Ole Miss program currently restricted by NCAA sanctions, including a postseason ban.
“I can live with throwing an interception in the national championship game. Or to get there, in the playoff. It might be hard to live with that — but I don’t know if I could have lived with not being able to to get the chance to compete for one,” Patterson said, according to Mlive.com. “I think watching Michigan all last year, and with the guys we got coming back on defense, I feel like we’ve got a real good shot at doing that.”
Patterson likely solves the biggest question for Michigan coming off the 2017 season now that he has officially been ruled eligible for the upcoming season. Michigan’s defense should be loaded with talent and the Wolverines return the team’s leading rusher in Karan Higdon (not to mention a nice alternative in Chris Evans). Among the biggest issues Michigan had last week was at quarterback, which hindered the rest of the offense. With Patterson likely to win the quarterback job (and yes, Jim Harbaugh is saying there will be an open competition for the job), the offense could receive a nice boost in production and efficiency. The schedule will be tricky with road games at Ohio State and Michigan State and home games against Penn State and Wisconsin (and Nebraska?), but the offense almost has nowhere to go but up.
Michigan has yet to play for the Big Ten championship in the championship game era for the conference, and Ohio State figures to be the favorite out of the East division this season. Then again, the last two years of the College Football Playoff have included a non-division winner in the four-team field (Ohio State in 2016, Alabama last year). So the precedent has been set. If Michigan can get even a marginally improved offense with Patterson, who knows?
The college football career of South Carolina linebacker Davonne Bowen has, unfortunately, come to a premature end. Bowen reportedly has confirmed he will retire from football due to a neck injury suffered previously, according to The State.
It is unknown exactly when the injury was first experienced, although the report says Bowen has been dealing with stingers during his freshman season in 2017. The stingers resurfaced during spring practices in Columbia. The nagging injury has made it difficult to continue playing at the level he would desire, and continuing to play with the injury would open himself up to further damage that could be more long-term.
Bowen will get to remain on scholarship at South Carolina. He signed with South Carolina in the Class of 2017.