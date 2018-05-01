Army feted at White House after winning first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in two decades

It took more than two decades, but Army has, by way of the President of the United States of America, finally gotten its hands again on some significant service academy football hardware.
In December, Army beat Navy when its rival’s last-second field-goal attempt fell short. Combined with Army’s win over Air Force earlier in the season, it meant that the Black Knights had staked its claim to the 2017 version of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, handed out annually since 1972 to the service academy that wins that season’s three-way football series.
The last time Army won the trophy (1996), the president was Bill Clinton; this time around, the Oval Office is occupied by Donald Trump, who in a White House ceremony Tuesday afternoon awarded the trophy to the reigning service academy champions.
The Black Knights will be looking to win back-to-back Commander-in-Chief Trophies for the first time in the honor’s history. All told, Army has claimed the trophy seven times, compared to 20 for Air Force and 15 for Navy. On four occasions (1974, 1976, 1980, 1993) the award was shared, with the winner the previous year retaining possession of the physical trophy.
Army is the second college football team to visit the White House this offseason. Earlier this month, Alabama, with Nick Saban famously calling recruits during it, took its trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate the Crimson Tide claiming the 2017 national championship.
Kentucky received a major commitment Tuesday from a player who has never played college football.
Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner announced in March he would leave Iowa City to embark on a college football career, and on Tuesday tweeted his commitment to Big Blue Nation.
Wagner is eligible to play immediately and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, a fact that caused Michigan, Michigan State and “some other top Big Ten programs” to start poking around late in the process, according to Cats Illustrated.
Wagner played football at Wayne High School in Yellow Springs, Ohio, before initially choosing basketball in college. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game over a 96-game Hawkeye career. Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Wagner will start as a wide receiver but seems a natural candidate to play tight end.
It appears Grant Newsome will indeed return from a devastating injury nearly three years ago, although the when still remains up in the air.
The Michigan offensive lineman sustained a serious knee injury in early October of 2016 and spent 38 days in the hospital, including more than a week in intensive care, as doctors fought to save his leg. Newsome missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from the injury, and then was sidelined for spring practice this year as he still awaits medical clearance.
“Just waiting for one nagging thing to come along, one kind of piece of it,” Newsome told the Detroit News‘ Angelique Chengalis during U-M’s trip to Paris this week.
Despite the delay, Newsome appears to be cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to take the practice field with the rest of his Wolverine teammates when summer camp kicks off in early August.
“Feeling good. I’m feeling good,” Newsome said according to Chengalis. “Been the common theme throughout this is I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m ready to play but just waiting on the doctors still.
“It’s definitely a unique injury so there’s not really a set timetable, which has been frustrating to me. Considering where we were when we started, we’ve thoroughly exceeded every expectation.”
Prior to the injury, Newsome, a four-star 2015 signee, started the first five games of the 2016 season at left tackle after starting one game as a freshman in 2015. The New Jersey still has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Not long after adding one quarterback, Indiana has, understandably, lost another.
On April 11, IU officially announced that Arizona graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins had signed with the football program. Nearly three weeks later, fellow signal-caller Nick Tronti announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Hoosiers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I am now exploring all of my options to continue to chase my football dreams,” Tronti wrote. “I wish [head coach Tom Allen] and the entire IU football program the best.”
Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Interestingly, Tronti’s only other Power Five scholarship offer came from… Arizona.
He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.
This summer, Dawkins will join a quarterback fray that includes true freshman Michael Penix and redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey battling for the starting job. At best, Tronti would’ve been the No. 4 quarterback heading into summer camp.
Virginia has officially added a transfer from a fellow Power Five program.
In late February, Dylan Thompson announced on social media that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to the ACC school. In a press release, the Cavaliers confirmed that the defensive lineman has been added to Bronco Mendenhall’s roster.
Thompson will complete his undergraduate degree at OSU this summer, which will bring him to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. This upcoming season will serve as Thompson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.