Doug Martin adds two to New Mexico State coaching staff

A little over four months before the start of the 2018 season, Doug Martin‘s coaching staff is once again whole.

New Mexico State announced Monday that Martin has added Chili Davis and Ronnie Pentz to the Aggies’ full-time, on-field staff. Pentz will serve as defensive ends coach for Martin while Davis will handle NMSU’s tight ends.

In addition to his role as a position coach, Pentz will carry the title of co-defensive coordinator. Davis, meanwhile, will take over for Chase Holbrook. Holbrook will remain on Martin’s staff and take over as quarterbacks coach.

Last season, Davis was an offensive graduate assistant for the Aggies, his first year with the program. This will mark his first-ever on-field job at any level of college football in a coaching career that began in 2012 at his alma mater Fordham.

Pentz spent the past five season at FCS San Diego as both special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. This will serve as Pentz’s first-ever job at the FBS level.