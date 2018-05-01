Kentucky lands graduate transfer from Iowa basketball player

It appears Grant Newsome will indeed return from a devastating injury nearly three years ago, although the when still remains up in the air.

The Michigan offensive lineman sustained a serious knee injury in early October of 2016 and spent 38 days in the hospital, including more than a week in intensive care, as doctors fought to save his leg. Newsome missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from the injury, and then was sidelined for spring practice this year as he still awaits medical clearance.

“Just waiting for one nagging thing to come along, one kind of piece of it,” Newsome told the Detroit News‘ Angelique Chengalis during U-M’s trip to Paris this week.

Despite the delay, Newsome appears to be cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to take the practice field with the rest of his Wolverine teammates when summer camp kicks off in early August.

“Feeling good. I’m feeling good,” Newsome said according to Chengalis. “Been the common theme throughout this is I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m ready to play but just waiting on the doctors still.

“It’s definitely a unique injury so there’s not really a set timetable, which has been frustrating to me. Considering where we were when we started, we’ve thoroughly exceeded every expectation.”

Prior to the injury, Newsome, a four-star 2015 signee, started the first five games of the 2016 season at left tackle after starting one game as a freshman in 2015. The New Jersey still has two seasons of eligibility remaining.