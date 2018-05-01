Michigan’s Grant Newsome still awaiting medical clearance following 2016 knee injury

It appears Grant Newsome will indeed return from a devastating injury nearly three years ago, although the when still remains up in the air.
The Michigan offensive lineman sustained a serious knee injury in early October of 2016 and spent 38 days in the hospital, including more than a week in intensive care, as doctors fought to save his leg. Newsome missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from the injury, and then was sidelined for spring practice this year as he still awaits medical clearance.
“Just waiting for one nagging thing to come along, one kind of piece of it,” Newsome told the Detroit News‘ Angelique Chengalis during U-M’s trip to Paris this week.
Despite the delay, Newsome appears to be cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to take the practice field with the rest of his Wolverine teammates when summer camp kicks off in early August.
“Feeling good. I’m feeling good,” Newsome said according to Chengalis. “Been the common theme throughout this is I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m ready to play but just waiting on the doctors still.
“It’s definitely a unique injury so there’s not really a set timetable, which has been frustrating to me. Considering where we were when we started, we’ve thoroughly exceeded every expectation.”
Prior to the injury, Newsome, a four-star 2015 signee, started the first five games of the 2016 season at left tackle after starting one game as a freshman in 2015. The New Jersey still has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Not long after adding one quarterback, Indiana has, understandably, lost another.
On April 11, IU officially announced that Arizona graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins had signed with the football program. Nearly three weeks later, fellow signal-caller Nick Tronti announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Hoosiers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I am now exploring all of my options to continue to chase my football dreams,” Tronti wrote. “I wish [head coach Tom Allen] and the entire IU football program the best.”
Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Interestingly, Tronti’s only other Power Five scholarship offer came from… Arizona.
He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.
This summer, Dawkins will join a quarterback fray that includes true freshman Michael Penix and redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey battling for the starting job. At best, Tronti would’ve been the No. 4 quarterback heading into summer camp.
Virginia has officially added a transfer from a fellow Power Five program.
In late February, Dylan Thompson announced on social media that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to the ACC school. In a press release, the Cavaliers confirmed that the defensive lineman has been added to Bronco Mendenhall’s roster.
Thompson will complete his undergraduate degree at OSU this summer, which will bring him to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. This upcoming season will serve as Thompson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.
A little over four months before the start of the 2018 season, Doug Martin‘s coaching staff is once again whole.
New Mexico State announced Monday that Martin has added Chili Davis and Ronnie Pentz to the Aggies’ full-time, on-field staff. Pentz will serve as defensive ends coach for Martin while Davis will handle NMSU’s tight ends.
In addition to his role as a position coach, Pentz will carry the title of co-defensive coordinator. Davis, meanwhile, will take over for Chase Holbrook. Holbrook will remain on Martin’s staff and take over as quarterbacks coach.
Last season, Davis was an offensive graduate assistant for the Aggies, his first year with the program. This will mark his first-ever on-field job at any level of college football in a coaching career that began in 2012 at his alma mater Fordham.
Pentz spent the past five season at FCS San Diego as both special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. This will serve as Pentz’s first-ever job at the FBS level.
In the end, it’s a Pac-12 school that’s won out for the services of one of the most productive players available on the graduate transfer market.
After deciding to leave Wake Forest earlier this offseason, Tabari Hines took an official visit to Oregon and then, ultimately, did the same to Texas and USC as well. With that trio of Power Five schools in the running for his services, the wide receiver took to Twitter Monday to announce that he will be enrolling at UO and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Ducks.
As Hines is headed to Eugene as a grad transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.
For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.