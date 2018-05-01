QB Nick Tronti announces decision to transfer from Indiana

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Not long after adding one quarterback, Indiana has, understandably, lost another.

On April 11, IU officially announced that Arizona graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins had signed with the football program. Nearly three weeks later, fellow signal-caller Nick Tronti announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Hoosiers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

“I am now exploring all of my options to continue to chase my football dreams,” Tronti wrote. “I wish [head coach Tom Allen] and the entire IU football program the best.”

If you know me well, then you know I’ve never questioned my confidence, my abilities, or my love for the game. I’m up for the challenge ahead. pic.twitter.com/V7YvpsIaGg — Nick Tronti (@nickyt616) April 29, 2018

Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Interestingly, Tronti’s only other Power Five scholarship offer came from… Arizona.

He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

This summer, Dawkins will join a quarterback fray that includes true freshman Michael Penix and redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey battling for the starting job. At best, Tronti would’ve been the No. 4 quarterback heading into summer camp.