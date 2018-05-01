Virginia confirms addition of Ohio State grad transfer Dylan Thompson

Virginia has officially added a transfer from a fellow Power Five program.
In late February, Dylan Thompson announced on social media that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to the ACC school. In a press release, the Cavaliers confirmed that the defensive lineman has been added to Bronco Mendenhall’s roster.
Thompson will complete his undergraduate degree at OSU this summer, which will bring him to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. This upcoming season will serve as Thompson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.
A little over four months before the start of the 2018 season, Doug Martin‘s coaching staff is once again whole.
New Mexico State announced Monday that Martin has added Chili Davis and Ronnie Pentz to the Aggies’ full-time, on-field staff. Pentz will serve as defensive ends coach for Martin while Davis will handle NMSU’s tight ends.
In addition to his role as a position coach, Pentz will carry the title of co-defensive coordinator. Davis, meanwhile, will take over for Chase Holbrook. Holbrook will remain on Martin’s staff and take over as quarterbacks coach.
Last season, Davis was an offensive graduate assistant for the Aggies, his first year with the program. This will mark his first-ever on-field job at any level of college football in a coaching career that began in 2012 at his alma mater Fordham.
Pentz spent the past five season at FCS San Diego as both special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. This will serve as Pentz’s first-ever job at the FBS level.
In the end, it’s a Pac-12 school that’s won out for the services of one of the most productive players available on the graduate transfer market.
After deciding to leave Wake Forest earlier this offseason, Tabari Hines took an official visit to Oregon and then, ultimately, did the same to Texas and USC as well. With that trio of Power Five schools in the running for his services, the wide receiver took to Twitter Monday to announce that he will be enrolling at UO and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Ducks.
As Hines is headed to Eugene as a grad transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.
For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.
Massachusetts has extended head coach Mark Whipple through the 2020 season, the program announced Monday.
Whipple is in his second stint as the Minutemen’s head coach. He went 49-26 while leading the program, which competed at the FCS level at the time, from 1998-03, which included a 1998 national championship. He is 12-36 over the past four seasons as the program has transitioned from the MAC to an FBS Independent.
“We are pleased to extend Coach Whipple’s contract at UMass and look forward to his leadership of our program in 2018 and beyond,” AD Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Mark is a true Minuteman having served our program as head coach in two different eras, for a combined 10 years. He has guided our young FBS program through some challenging times the last four years but has positioned us well for our future.”
Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement. Whipple earned $472,000 in 2017, according to the USA Today salary database.
“I am excited about the future of this University of Massachusetts football program and especially the young men we have in our program,” Whipple said.
UMass went 4-8 in 2017, the high water mark in Whipple’s current 4-year tenure.
The Minutemen open the 2018 at home against Duquesne.
Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment brought by two women against former Gophers AD Norwood Teague, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The women brought separate claims against Teague. Both of them were high-level members of University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler‘s staff. Though they were not named in the settlement documents, the documents match public testimony given by former deputy chief of staff Ann Aronson and former special assistant to the president Erin Dady. Minnesota also paid a $175,000 settlement after Teague was accused of gender discrimination in 2013.
Teague admitted to coming on to the women at a university retreat in 2015 after he had “entirely too much to drink.”
Dady agreed to receive a severance package including one year’s salary of $181,630, plus $25,000 in legal fees and medical coverage for two years. She now works as the chief marketing officer for a local bank. Aronson remains with the school as chief marketing officer and received a one-time payment of $50,000.
Minnesota hired Mark Coyle away from Syracuse in 2016 to replace Teague.