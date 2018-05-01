Virginia confirms addition of Ohio State grad transfer Dylan Thompson

Virginia has officially added a transfer from a fellow Power Five program.

In late February, Dylan Thompson announced on social media that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to the ACC school. In a press release, the Cavaliers confirmed that the defensive lineman has been added to Bronco Mendenhall’s roster.

Thompson will complete his undergraduate degree at OSU this summer, which will bring him to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. This upcoming season will serve as Thompson’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.