2019 recruit with offers from Iowa State, Syracuse dies from injuries sustained in April dirt-bike crash

Sadly, tragedy has struck the 2019 football recruiting class.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Marc’Allan Derac died early Tuesday from unspecified injuries sustained in a dirt-bike accident in which he wasn’t wearing a helmet. The accident happened April 22 in Palm Beach County.

Derac was just 17 years old and was months away from entering his senior season in high school.

Out of respect for Marc’Allan Derac, the Atlantic high school family, and City of Delray Beach. We won’t be on the road today visiting any schools, as this is a time for mourning. — New Era Prep (@EraPrep) May 1, 2018

From the Post‘s report on the details of the accident that ultimately claimed Derac’s life:

The accident occurred at 8:13 p.m. that Sunday night at Cresthaven Boulevard and Shady Pine Way in Greenacres, according to the PBSO report. The report said Derac, riding a motorcycle without headlights, struck a turning SUV. Derac, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. Police arrived on the scene two minutes after the accident, and Derac was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Trauma Hawk. The accident report notes that Derac was not licensed to drive a motorcycle.

Hailing from Delray Beach, Fla., Derac was a three-star 2019 safety who held Power Five offers from Iowa State and Syracuse. USF and Western Michigan had also offered the defensive back a scholarship.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Derac’s much-too-early passing.