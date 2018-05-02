A&M transfer DB Nick Harvey chooses South Carolina over Auburn, Tennessee, others

After leaving the SEC West, Nick Harvey, as it turns out, will continue his collegiate playing career in the SEC’s other division.

Harvey confirmed via Twitter in mid-March that he would be transferring from Texas A&M; the defensive back subsequently confirmed late last month that he had narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to four — Arizona, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee. On the same social media website Wednesday, Harvey confirmed that he is headed to Columbia as a football-playing member of the Gamecocks.

Harvey will graduate from A&M this month, making him eligible to play his final season at the East Coast USC.

Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.

After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.