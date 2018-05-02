Boise State confirms addition of Idaho transfer LB Tony Lashley

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tony Lashley may have left Idaho, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the state.

Following up on speculation that surfaced earlier in the day, Boise State confirmed that Lashley (pictured, left) has transferred to BSU and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Broncos. The linebacker had spent the first four years of his career with the Vandals of Idaho.

As a graduate transfer, Lashley is eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

What the Broncos are welcoming is one of the most productive players on the defensive side of the ball in the Sun Belt Conference.

After finishing the 2017 season second in the conference in tackles with 123 and tied for fifth in tackles for loss with 14, Lashley, who started all 12 games for the Vandals, was named first-team All-SBC. In leading the Vandals in tackles (107) and tackles for loss (10) the previous season, he earned honorable mention All-SBC honors.

According to his Idaho bio, Lashley, a Missouri native, is married and has four children.