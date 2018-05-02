Georgia confirms interest in reviving Clemson series “in the not too distant future”

It seems Dabo Swinney was indeed onto something bringing up a restart of the Clemson-Georgia series.
A week after the Tigers’ head coach said he’d love to play the Bulldogs every year like the two regional rivals did in the past, UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald on Wednesday that a resumption could be in the cards soon even if it’s not on an annual basis.
“I do think down the road you will see Clemson and Georgia playing each other,” McGarity told the paper. “I’m not sure about the frequency of it, but I do think you’ll see us play each other in the not too distant future.”
McGarity pointed to potential openings in the 2021-2024 time range where the school has openings on their schedule besides the annual game with in-state rival Georgia Tech. He added that Georgia’s goal is to have two Power Five non-conference opponents every year and the Yellow Jackets obviously fill one of those slots, raising the possibility that the two powerhouses could meet once again in the regular season.
Such a prospect has to excite both fan bases as well as the casual college football fan given how Swinney and his counterpart Kirby Smart appear to have both programs on solid footing as regular College Football Playoff contenders. The two schools themselves are only 90 minutes apart and share plenty of similarities, which is one reason they played regularly nearly every year in the 1960’s through the late 1980’s.
Clemson and Georgia did have a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014, but it sounds like a neutral site option will strongly be considered (i.e. Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta). Something says we might not have to wait that long to see the Tigers and ‘Dawgs play each other, even if it comes in the postseason instead of the regular season.
If you’re a modestly successful SEC program, chances are life is good. The stands are filled, the money from TV deals is rolling in and you’re a mainstay on the college football landscape. If there’s one big challenge though, it might be on the future schedules front where teams are running into a case of high demand and low supply driving up the price of doing business.
Case in point? According to former ESPN reporter/future Stadium insider Brett McMurphy, Alabama is backing up the Brinks truck to pay Utah State some $1.91 million to bring the Aggies to Tuscaloosa. That is, as you see below, quite a bit of dough.
The Crimson Tide have a pretty tried-and-true scheduling philosophy of one neutral site game (or the occasional home-and-home) with a major program, an FCS foe later in the year before the Iron Bowl and a pair of home games against Group of Five opponents. It’s that latter aspect that is getting more and more difficult to fill and like many of their SEC and Power Five brethren, prices are shooting up correspondingly. The Mountain West school seems like the latest to take advantage as part of this type of guarantee game.
Alabama and Utah State did have a two-game series in 2004 and 2005 that were both convincing Tide wins but it seems like the third time around will come with a much higher price tag for what will likely be the same result. Perhaps the bigger question is if Nick Saban will still be leading the team when 2022 rolls around.
No matter how much drama behind the scenes you think has happened at one of your favorite programs, chances are it pales in comparison to the comings and goings at Tennessee. Case in point? Even the school chancellor is headed toward the exit after a turbulent few months on Rocky Top.
Per Knoxville radio host Jimmy Hyams, Chancellor Beverly Davenport has been fired from her position.
As Hyams mentioned, Davenport was lauded for the hire of John Currie as athletic director when it was originally made but wound up firing him just months into his tenure — costing the school millions as a result. Current AD Phillip Fulmer was installed shortly afterward to complete the meandering search for a football coach that eventually wound up with Jeremy Pruitt leading the Vols.
Hard as it is to believe, there was a time where Davenport was chancellor, Currie was athletic director and Butch Jones was the head coach. Now a few months after the fact, it seems none of the trio is on Rocky Top wearing orange as the drama rolls on in Knoxville.
Big 12 fans will have to learn a new name to curse at when officials blow a call in a game this fall.
Speaking at Big 12 spring meetings in Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed that the conference’s Coordinator of Football Officials Walt Anderson has submitted his resignation and will no longer be involved with the league. A replacement is expected to be found over the coming months and announced later this summer.
Anderson had been pulling double-duty for years in splitting his time between the Big 12 and the NFL, where he was a recognizable face on Sundays. He was hired last fall to be a full-time official with the league office but continued to perform his duties at the college level.
That arrangement didn’t last long.
The bulk of the college football postseason now has a time, date and network in a nice May surprise for those looking to plan ahead.
ESPN announced on Wednesday afternoon their slate of coverage options and dates for 35 bowl games the network will televise in 2018, from the Celebration Bowl all the way through the College Football Playoff. Most notable? The festivities of bowl season start on December 15th and there are, sadly, no Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve games. The College Football Playoff semifinals are slated for Dec. 29th as previously announced and title game is set for January 7th.
From the release, the full set of games controlled by ESPN are as follows:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, Dec. 15
|Noon
|Celebration Bowl
|ABC
|
|2 p.m.
|Gildan New Mexico Bowl
|ESPN
|
|3:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|ABC
|
|5:30 p.m.
|Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
|ESPN
|
|9 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec. 18
|7 p.m.
|Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 19
|8 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec. 20
|8 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec. 21
|12:30 p.m.
|Bahamas Bowl
|ESPN
|
|4 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec. 22
|Noon
|Birmingham Bowl
|ESPN
|
|3:30 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|ESPN
|
|7 p.m.
|Dollar General Bowl
|ESPN
|
|10:30 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 26
|1:30 p.m.
|Heart of Dallas Bowl
|ESPN
|
|5:15 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
|ESPN
|
|9 p.m.
|Cactus Bowl
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec. 27
|1:30 p.m.
|Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
|ESPN
|
|5:15 p.m.
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|ESPN
|
|9 p.m.
|Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec. 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
|ESPN
|
|5:15 p.m.
|Camping World Bowl
|ESPN
|
|9 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec. 29
|Noon
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|ESPN
|
|Noon
|Belk Bowl
|ABC
|
|4 or 8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
|ESPN
|
|4 or 8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec. 31
|Noon
|Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
|ESPN
|
|3:45 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|ESPN
|
|7:30 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|ESPN
|Tue, Jan 1
|Noon
|Outback Bowl
|ESPN2
|
|1 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|ABC
|
|1 p.m.
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
|ESPN
|
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual
|ESPN
|
|8:30 p.m.
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan. 7
|8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T
|ESPN
Note that this does not include a handful of other bowl games which are on other networks, such as the Sun Bowl that typically airs New Year’s Eve on CBS or the Foster Farms Bowl on one of the Fox networks.
Still, the above list does cover the bulk of games on the slate in one of the most joyous times of the college football season.