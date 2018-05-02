Jim Harbaugh drops names of donors who bankrolled Michigan’s trip to France

Jim Harbaugh is so giddy over spending time in France that he let the secret out as to who was behind the money in sending the Michigan football program across the pond.
Speaking to the Detroit News in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower, the Wolverines eccentric head coach revealed that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and The Graham Group founder Don Graham were the two people chiefly responsible for footing the nearly $800,000 bill the program is running up to take the team to Europe for the second year in a row.
“Two great Michigan guys, especially Bobby. They’re the best,” Harbaugh said. “Bobby doesn’t want anything said. He doesn’t want anybody to know that, but it’s a hard secret to keep.”
Harbaugh added that no plans are set for next year’s overseas trip but the two very generous alumni still could be involved again. The coach also told the News that potential options for the team to go to include somewhere in Africa, Athens, Barcelona and Cuba among others. This year’s jaunt across the Atlantic didn’t include practice time like it did in 2017 when Michigan went to Italy and presumably that is the case for future endeavors as well.
If Harbaugh really wanted to have an impact on college football through all these trips though, it might be to bend the ear of Kotick and tell him to make a new video game about the sport sometime soon instead of just writing a check to cover the travel expenses of his beloved Wolverines. That might be an even better legacy than a selfie under the Eiffel Tower.
If you’re a modestly successful SEC program, chances are life is good. The stands are filled, the money from TV deals is rolling in and you’re a mainstay on the college football landscape. If there’s one big challenge though, it might be on the future schedules front where teams are running into a case of high demand and low supply driving up the price of doing business.
Case in point? According to former ESPN reporter/future Stadium insider Brett McMurphy, Alabama is backing up the Brinks truck to pay Utah State some $1.91 million to bring the Aggies to Tuscaloosa. That is, as you see below, quite a bit of dough.
The Crimson Tide have a pretty tried-and-true scheduling philosophy of one neutral site game (or the occasional home-and-home) with a major program, an FCS foe later in the year before the Iron Bowl and a pair of home games against Group of Five opponents. It’s that latter aspect that is getting more and more difficult to fill and like many of their SEC and Power Five brethren, prices are shooting up correspondingly. The Mountain West school seems like the latest to take advantage as part of this type of guarantee game.
Alabama and Utah State did have a two-game series in 2004 and 2005 that were both convincing Tide wins but it seems like the third time around will come with a much higher price tag for what will likely be the same result. Perhaps the bigger question is if Nick Saban will still be leading the team when 2022 rolls around.
No matter how much drama behind the scenes you think has happened at one of your favorite programs, chances are it pales in comparison to the comings and goings at Tennessee. Case in point? Even the school chancellor is headed toward the exit after a turbulent few months on Rocky Top.
Per Knoxville radio host Jimmy Hyams, Chancellor Beverly Davenport has been fired from her position.
As Hyams mentioned, Davenport was lauded for the hire of John Currie as athletic director when it was originally made but wound up firing him just months into his tenure — costing the school millions as a result. Current AD Phillip Fulmer was installed shortly afterward to complete the meandering search for a football coach that eventually wound up with Jeremy Pruitt leading the Vols.
Hard as it is to believe, there was a time where Davenport was chancellor, Currie was athletic director and Butch Jones was the head coach. Now a few months after the fact, it seems none of the trio is on Rocky Top wearing orange as the drama rolls on in Knoxville.
Big 12 fans will have to learn a new name to curse at when officials blow a call in a game this fall.
Speaking at Big 12 spring meetings in Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed that the conference’s Coordinator of Football Officials Walt Anderson has submitted his resignation and will no longer be involved with the league. A replacement is expected to be found over the coming months and announced later this summer.
Anderson had been pulling double-duty for years in splitting his time between the Big 12 and the NFL, where he was a recognizable face on Sundays. He was hired last fall to be a full-time official with the league office but continued to perform his duties at the college level.
That arrangement didn’t last long.
It seems Dabo Swinney was indeed onto something bringing up a restart of the Clemson-Georgia series.
A week after the Tigers’ head coach said he’d love to play the Bulldogs every year like the two regional rivals did in the past, UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald on Wednesday that a resumption could be in the cards soon even if it’s not on an annual basis.
“I do think down the road you will see Clemson and Georgia playing each other,” McGarity told the paper. “I’m not sure about the frequency of it, but I do think you’ll see us play each other in the not too distant future.”
McGarity pointed to potential openings in the 2021-2024 time range where the school has openings on their schedule besides the annual game with in-state rival Georgia Tech. He added that Georgia’s goal is to have two Power Five non-conference opponents every year and the Yellow Jackets obviously fill one of those slots, raising the possibility that the two powerhouses could meet once again in the regular season.
Such a prospect has to excite both fan bases as well as the casual college football fan given how Swinney and his counterpart Kirby Smart appear to have both programs on solid footing as regular College Football Playoff contenders. The two schools themselves are only 90 minutes apart and share plenty of similarities, which is one reason they played regularly nearly every year in the 1960’s through the late 1980’s.
Clemson and Georgia did have a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014, but it sounds like a neutral site option will strongly be considered (i.e. Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta). Something says we might not have to wait that long to see the Tigers and ‘Dawgs play each other, even if it comes in the postseason instead of the regular season.