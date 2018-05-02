Les Miles’ fullback son decides to transfer from Nebraska

Even if you are hard of seeing, you just knew this one was coming.
Given the offense that Scott Frost is bringing to Lincoln, Nebraska will have as much use for a fullback as I will forever have for non-alcoholic beer. In that vein, Ben Miles, the fullback-playing son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, announced Wednesday that he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers.
In his Twitter missive, the redshirt freshman confirmed that while “[t]he program is in great hands… it [is] no longer the right fit for me schematically.”
Miles committed to the Cornhuskers in late July of 2016. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
After leaving the SEC West, Nick Harvey, as it turns out, will continue his collegiate playing career in the SEC’s other division.
Harvey confirmed via Twitter in mid-March that he would be transferring from Texas A&M; the defensive back subsequently confirmed late last month that he had narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to four — Arizona, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee. On the same social media website Wednesday, Harvey confirmed that he is headed to Columbia as a football-playing member of the Gamecocks.
Harvey will graduate from A&M this month, making him eligible to play his final season at the East Coast USC.
Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.
Jim Harbaugh is so giddy over spending time in France that he let the secret out as to who was behind the money in sending the Michigan football program across the pond.
Speaking to the Detroit News in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower, the Wolverines eccentric head coach revealed that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and The Graham Group founder Don Graham were the two people chiefly responsible for footing the nearly $800,000 bill the program is running up to take the team to Europe for the second year in a row.
“Two great Michigan guys, especially Bobby. They’re the best,” Harbaugh said. “Bobby doesn’t want anything said. He doesn’t want anybody to know that, but it’s a hard secret to keep.”
Harbaugh added that no plans are set for next year’s overseas trip but the two very generous alumni still could be involved again. The coach also told the News that potential options for the team to go to include somewhere in Africa, Athens, Barcelona and Cuba among others. This year’s jaunt across the Atlantic didn’t include practice time like it did in 2017 when Michigan went to Italy and presumably that is the case for future endeavors as well.
If Harbaugh really wanted to have an impact on college football through all these trips though, it might be to bend the ear of Kotick and tell him to make a new video game about the sport sometime soon instead of just writing a check to cover the travel expenses of his beloved Wolverines. That might be an even better legacy than a selfie under the Eiffel Tower.
If you’re a modestly successful SEC program, chances are life is good. The stands are filled, the money from TV deals is rolling in and you’re a mainstay on the college football landscape. If there’s one big challenge though, it might be on the future schedules front where teams are running into a case of high demand and low supply driving up the price of doing business.
Case in point? According to former ESPN reporter/future Stadium insider Brett McMurphy, Alabama is backing up the Brinks truck to pay Utah State some $1.91 million to bring the Aggies to Tuscaloosa. That is, as you see below, quite a bit of dough.
The Crimson Tide have a pretty tried-and-true scheduling philosophy of one neutral site game (or the occasional home-and-home) with a major program, an FCS foe later in the year before the Iron Bowl and a pair of home games against Group of Five opponents. It’s that latter aspect that is getting more and more difficult to fill and like many of their SEC and Power Five brethren, prices are shooting up correspondingly. The Mountain West school seems like the latest to take advantage as part of this type of guarantee game.
Alabama and Utah State did have a two-game series in 2004 and 2005 that were both convincing Tide wins but it seems like the third time around will come with a much higher price tag for what will likely be the same result. Perhaps the bigger question is if Nick Saban will still be leading the team when 2022 rolls around.
No matter how much drama behind the scenes you think has happened at one of your favorite programs, chances are it pales in comparison to the comings and goings at Tennessee. Case in point? Even the school chancellor is headed toward the exit after a turbulent few months on Rocky Top.
Per Knoxville radio host Jimmy Hyams, Chancellor Beverly Davenport has been fired from her position.
As Hyams mentioned, Davenport was lauded for the hire of John Currie as athletic director when it was originally made but wound up firing him just months into his tenure — costing the school millions as a result. Current AD Phillip Fulmer was installed shortly afterward to complete the meandering search for a football coach that eventually wound up with Jeremy Pruitt leading the Vols.
Hard as it is to believe, there was a time where Davenport was chancellor, Currie was athletic director and Butch Jones was the head coach. Now a few months after the fact, it seems none of the trio is on Rocky Top wearing orange as the drama rolls on in Knoxville.