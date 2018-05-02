Mark your calendars: ESPN announces times and dates for 35 bowl games in 2018-19

The bulk of the college football postseason now has a time, date and network in a nice May surprise for those looking to plan ahead.

ESPN announced on Wednesday afternoon their slate of coverage options and dates for 35 bowl games the network will televise in 2018, from the Celebration Bowl all the way through the College Football Playoff. Most notable? The festivities of bowl season start on December 15th and there are, sadly, no Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve games. The College Football Playoff semifinals are slated for Dec. 29th as previously announced and title game is set for January 7th.

From the release, the full set of games controlled by ESPN are as follows:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Dec. 15 Noon Celebration Bowl ABC 2 p.m. Gildan New Mexico Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. Las Vegas Bowl ABC 5:30 p.m. Raycom Media Camellia Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl ESPN Tue, Dec. 18 7 p.m. Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec. 19 8 p.m. Frisco Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec. 20 8 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec. 21 12:30 p.m. Bahamas Bowl ESPN 4 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec. 22 Noon Birmingham Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ESPN 7 p.m. Dollar General Bowl ESPN 10:30 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec. 26 1:30 p.m. Heart of Dallas Bowl ESPN 5:15 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. Cactus Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec. 27 1:30 p.m. Walk-On’s Independence Bowl ESPN 5:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec. 28 1:30 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl ESPN 5:15 p.m. Camping World Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec. 29 Noon Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ESPN Noon Belk Bowl ABC 4 or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl ESPN 4 or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ESPN Mon, Dec. 31 Noon Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman ESPN 3:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl ESPN Tue, Jan 1 Noon Outback Bowl ESPN2 1 p.m. Citrus Bowl ABC 1 p.m. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl ESPN 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual ESPN 8:30 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl ESPN Mon, Jan. 7 8 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T ESPN

Note that this does not include a handful of other bowl games which are on other networks, such as the Sun Bowl that typically airs New Year’s Eve on CBS or the Foster Farms Bowl on one of the Fox networks.

Still, the above list does cover the bulk of games on the slate in one of the most joyous times of the college football season.