Pitt losing offensive lineman Tony Pilato to transfer

The post-spring practice exodus continues unabated, with Pitt the latest to see its roster pared by a departure.

A Panthers spokesperson has confirmed that Tony Pilato is no longer a member of Pat Narduzzi’s football program. The redshirt junior offensive lineman relayed his decision to Narduzzi and the coaching staff at some point after the end of spring practice late last month.

No specific reason for the lineman’s departure was given.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did note that “Pilato’s departure, coupled with tight end Chris Clark’s this spring, puts Pitt at the 85-scholarship limit barring any other personnel changes before next season.” Clark, a former UCLA signee, took a leave of absence from Pitt in mid-March, but is not expected to return.

Pilato was a three-star member of the Panthers’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He played in 12 games during his three years at Pitt, with all of that action coming last season.