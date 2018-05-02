Report: Dallas Warmack leaving Alabama as graduate transfer, could end up at Oregon

Defending national champion Alabama has seen the depth along its offensive line take a hit.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Dallas Warmack has decided to leave the Crimson Tide football program and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. There was no specific reason given for the redshirt junior guard’s decision to transfer.
As Warmack is leaving Alabama as a graduate, he would be eligible to play immediately in the upcoming season. This year will serve as the lineman’s final season of eligibility.
And, according to the same website, Warmack could use that final season at Oregon as the Ducks are a potential landing spot.
A four-star member of the Tide’s 2015 recruiting class, Warmack was rated as the No. 10 guard coming out of high school in Atlanta. He played in seven games as a true freshman and nine in 2016 before taking a redshirt for the 2017 season.
Warmack’s younger brother Chance Warmack was an All-American for the Crimson Tide who selected in the first round (10th overall) of the 2013 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Tony Lashley may have left Idaho, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the state.
Following up on speculation that surfaced earlier in the day, Boise State confirmed that Lashley (pictured, left) has transferred to BSU and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Broncos. The linebacker had spent the first four years of his career with the Vandals of Idaho.
As a graduate transfer, Lashley is eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
What the Broncos are welcoming is one of the most productive players on the defensive side of the ball in the Sun Belt Conference.
After finishing the 2017 season second in the conference in tackles with 123 and tied for fifth in tackles for loss with 14, Lashley, who started all 12 games for the Vandals, was named first-team All-SBC. In leading the Vandals in tackles (107) and tackles for loss (10) the previous season, he earned honorable mention All-SBC honors.
According to his Idaho bio, Lashley, a Missouri native, is married and has four children.
Sadly, tragedy has struck the 2019 football recruiting class.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Marc’Allan Derac died early Tuesday from unspecified injuries sustained in a dirt-bike accident in which he wasn’t wearing a helmet. The accident happened April 22 in Palm Beach County.
Derac was just 17 years old and was months away from entering his senior season in high school.
From the Post‘s report on the details of the accident that ultimately claimed Derac’s life:
The accident occurred at 8:13 p.m. that Sunday night at Cresthaven Boulevard and Shady Pine Way in Greenacres, according to the PBSO report. The report said Derac, riding a motorcycle without headlights, struck a turning SUV. Derac, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. Police arrived on the scene two minutes after the accident, and Derac was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Trauma Hawk.
The accident report notes that Derac was not licensed to drive a motorcycle.
Hailing from Delray Beach, Fla., Derac was a three-star 2019 safety who held Power Five offers from Iowa State and Syracuse. USF and Western Michigan had also offered the defensive back a scholarship.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Derac’s much-too-early passing.
This is most certainly not the way to celebrate a significant development in your athletic career.
In the middle of last week, Tyrese Cooper, a 2019 wide receiver, received an offer from Florida State. It was the Miami high schooler’s first scholarship offer from a Power Five program as he had just one other such FBS offer previously — Lane Kiffin‘s Florida Atlantic Owls.
Unfortunately for Cooper, this week hasn’t gone as well off the field as last as he was booked Monday into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of third-degree attempted grand theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, loitering/prowling and criminal mischief.
What led to the arrest and charges has not yet been detailed.
While Cooper, who turned 18 in late March according to the Miami-Dade website, is a receiver in football, he’s also one of the top track sprinters in the country. 247Sports.com wrote that [h]e’s recorded a 100m time of 10.34 and 200m time of 20.46,” while USA Today noted that he “was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection in both 2017 and 2018” in track & field.
The latter also reported that Cooper “had been slated to run at the [Florida High School Athletic Association] state championships, which are set to begin Friday;” what impact the athlete’s arrest will have on his participation in that track meet is unknown.
What impact this incident will have on FSU’s offer is equally unknown.
The post-spring practice exodus continues unabated, with Pitt the latest to see its roster pared by a departure.
A Panthers spokesperson has confirmed that Tony Pilato is no longer a member of Pat Narduzzi’s football program. The redshirt junior offensive lineman relayed his decision to Narduzzi and the coaching staff at some point after the end of spring practice late last month.
No specific reason for the lineman’s departure was given.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did note that “Pilato’s departure, coupled with tight end Chris Clark’s this spring, puts Pitt at the 85-scholarship limit barring any other personnel changes before next season.” Clark, a former UCLA signee, took a leave of absence from Pitt in mid-March, but is not expected to return.
Pilato was a three-star member of the Panthers’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He played in 12 games during his three years at Pitt, with all of that action coming last season.