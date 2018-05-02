Report: Dallas Warmack leaving Alabama as graduate transfer, could end up at Oregon

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Defending national champion Alabama has seen the depth along its offensive line take a hit.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Dallas Warmack has decided to leave the Crimson Tide football program and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. There was no specific reason given for the redshirt junior guard’s decision to transfer.

As Warmack is leaving Alabama as a graduate, he would be eligible to play immediately in the upcoming season. This year will serve as the lineman’s final season of eligibility.

And, according to the same website, Warmack could use that final season at Oregon as the Ducks are a potential landing spot.

A four-star member of the Tide’s 2015 recruiting class, Warmack was rated as the No. 10 guard coming out of high school in Atlanta. He played in seven games as a true freshman and nine in 2016 before taking a redshirt for the 2017 season.

Warmack’s younger brother Chance Warmack was an All-American for the Crimson Tide who selected in the first round (10th overall) of the 2013 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.