Speedy 2019 WR just offered by Florida State arrested for grand theft

This is most certainly not the way to celebrate a significant development in your athletic career.
In the middle of last week, Tyrese Cooper, a 2019 wide receiver, received an offer from Florida State. It was the Miami high schooler’s first scholarship offer from a Power Five program as he had just one other such FBS offer previously — Lane Kiffin‘s Florida Atlantic Owls.
Unfortunately for Cooper, this week hasn’t gone as well off the field as last as he was booked Monday into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of third-degree attempted grand theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, loitering/prowling and criminal mischief.
What led to the arrest and charges has not yet been detailed.
While Cooper, who turned 19 in late March according to the Miami-Dade website, is a receiver in football, he’s also one of the top track sprinters in the country. 247Sports.com wrote that [h]e’s recorded a 100m time of 10.34 and 200m time of 20.46,” while USA Today noted that he “was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection in both 2017 and 2018” in track & field.
The latter also reported that Cooper “had been slated to run at the [Florida High School Athletic Association] state championships, which are set to begin Friday;” what impact the athlete’s arrest will have on his participation in that track meet is unknown.
What impact this incident will have on FSU’s offer is equally unknown.
Sadly, tragedy has struck the 2019 football recruiting class.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Marc’Allan Derac died early Tuesday from unspecified injuries sustained in a dirt-bike accident in which he wasn’t wearing a helmet. The accident happened April 22 in Palm Beach County.
Derac was just 17 years old and was months away from entering his senior season in high school.
From the Post‘s report on the details of the accident that ultimately claimed Derac’s life:
The accident occurred at 8:13 p.m. that Sunday night at Cresthaven Boulevard and Shady Pine Way in Greenacres, according to the PBSO report. The report said Derac, riding a motorcycle without headlights, struck a turning SUV. Derac, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. Police arrived on the scene two minutes after the accident, and Derac was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Trauma Hawk.
The accident report notes that Derac was not licensed to drive a motorcycle.
Hailing from Delray Beach, Fla., Derac was a three-star 2019 safety who held Power Five offers from Iowa State and Syracuse. USF and Western Michigan had also offered the defensive back a scholarship.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Derac’s much-too-early passing.
The post-spring practice exodus continues unabated, with Pitt the latest to see its roster pared by a departure.
A Panthers spokesperson has confirmed that Tony Pilato is no longer a member of Pat Narduzzi’s football program. The redshirt junior offensive lineman relayed his decision to Narduzzi and the coaching staff at some point after the end of spring practice late last month.
No specific reason for the lineman’s departure was given.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did note that “Pilato’s departure, coupled with tight end Chris Clark’s this spring, puts Pitt at the 85-scholarship limit barring any other personnel changes before next season.” Clark, a former UCLA signee, took a leave of absence from Pitt in mid-March, but is not expected to return.
Pilato was a three-star member of the Panthers’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He played in 12 games during his three years at Pitt, with all of that action coming last season.
Zach Abey was Navy’s starting quarterback for the bulk of the 2017 season. The junior led the Midshipmen with 293 carries for 1,413 yards (the second-highest single-season total in academy history) and 19 touchdowns while completing 31-of-72 passes for 805 yards and seven touchdowns. But the Middies went 6-6 in the regular season — the program’s worst season since 2011 — and dropped its second straight game to Army, sending Navy into its first losing streak against its archival in more than 20 years.
So head coach Ken Niumataololo announced ahead of the Military Bowl that sophomore Malcolm Perry would be the starting quarterback moving forward, and the move worked. Perry rushed 16 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, but Abey still got his touches, rushing for five touchdowns in his 13 carries, and Navy crushed Virginia, 49-7. The expectation moving forward was that, while Perry would start, Abey would remain involved as the short-yardage quarterback.
But when Navy released its post-spring depth chart on Monday, Abey was unexpectedly listed as a co-starter at wide receiver. It’s not that Abey won’t play quarterback, it’s just that Navy won’t waste him on the sideline for every 1st-and-10.
“We’re just trying to get our best players on the field. Zach is clearly one of our best players and this is a good way to get him out there,” Niumatalolo told The Capital Gazette. “Zach is still going to play quarterback, but he is just too valuable to sit on the bench for most of the game.”
Abey is listed at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, a rugged frame that will help him excel at what Navy wideouts do most often: block.
“Zach wants to play as much as possible and I completely understand that,” Niumatalolo said. “When I mentioned the possibility of playing wide receiver, Zach was very excited about it. He is confident he can contribute at that position.”
Kentucky received a major commitment Tuesday from a player who has never played college football.
Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner announced in March he would leave Iowa City to embark on a college football career, and on Tuesday tweeted his commitment to Big Blue Nation.
Wagner is eligible to play immediately and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, a fact that caused Michigan, Michigan State and “some other top Big Ten programs” to start poking around late in the process, according to Cats Illustrated.
Wagner played football at Wayne High School in Yellow Springs, Ohio, before initially choosing basketball in college. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game over a 96-game Hawkeye career. Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Wagner will start as a wide receiver but seems a natural candidate to play tight end.