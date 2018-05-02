Speedy 2019 WR just offered by Florida State arrested for grand theft

This is most certainly not the way to celebrate a significant development in your athletic career.

In the middle of last week, Tyrese Cooper, a 2019 wide receiver, received an offer from Florida State. It was the Miami high schooler’s first scholarship offer from a Power Five program as he had just one other such FBS offer previously — Lane Kiffin‘s Florida Atlantic Owls.

Unfortunately for Cooper, this week hasn’t gone as well off the field as last as he was booked Monday into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of third-degree attempted grand theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, loitering/prowling and criminal mischief.

What led to the arrest and charges has not yet been detailed.

While Cooper, who turned 19 in late March according to the Miami-Dade website, is a receiver in football, he’s also one of the top track sprinters in the country. 247Sports.com wrote that [h]e’s recorded a 100m time of 10.34 and 200m time of 20.46,” while USA Today noted that he “was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection in both 2017 and 2018” in track & field.

The latter also reported that Cooper “had been slated to run at the [Florida High School Athletic Association] state championships, which are set to begin Friday;” what impact the athlete’s arrest will have on his participation in that track meet is unknown.

What impact this incident will have on FSU’s offer is equally unknown.