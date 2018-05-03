2018 three-star Purdue signee tweets he won’t play college football

This is a situation that doesn’t arise very often, we’d think.

In early February, Purdue announced a signing class that included an even two dozen recruits. Nearly three months later, that class is now down to 23 members as Charles Allen took to Twitter to announce that he is “No Longer Playing College Football Anymore.”

“College Football Is Not Something I Have Interest In Anymore And I’m Extremely Sorry,” Allen added.

In a subsequent text message to Rivals.com, Allen explained that he has “many personal issues” with which he’s dealing and that triggered his decision.

“I’ve lost a lot of love for the game, and I have no passion for it,” Allen said in the text to the recruiting website. “I have many personal issues that I have to deal with and the busy life of a college athlete is not what I need right now.”

While he won’t be playing football in college, Allen still plans on attending an unnamed university.

A three-star member of the Boilermakers 2018 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the N. 54 offensive guard in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Kentucky. Allen was the only guard the football program signed this year.