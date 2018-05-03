Andrew Mike tweets he’ll take a grad transfer out of Florida

There’s usually a fair amount of personnel turnover whenever a new head coach comes onboard, with Florida serving as the latest example of that roster-paring phenomenon.
As is ofttimes the case in these situations in this day and age, Andrew Mike used his personal Twitter account to announce that, “[a]fter much prayer, and consultation with my family and friends, I am now seeking to continue playing my 5th year as a graduate transfer.” As he’s already received his degree, he could use his final year of eligibility in 2018 at another FBS program and not have to sit out a season.
While no specific reason for the decision was given, the fact that the offensive lineman was buried on the post-spring depth chart likely played a significant role.
A three-star 2014 signee, Mike played in a total of 27 games after redshirting as a true freshman. He played in a dozen games in 2016 and then all 11 in a bowl-less 2017 season that also saw the Gators lose a game to Mother Nature.
This is a situation that doesn’t arise very often, we’d think.
In early February, Purdue announced a signing class that included an even two dozen recruits. Nearly three months later, that class is now down to 23 members as Charles Allen took to Twitter to announce that he is “No Longer Playing College Football Anymore.”
“College Football Is Not Something I Have Interest In Anymore And I’m Extremely Sorry,” Allen added.
In a subsequent text message to Rivals.com, Allen explained that he has “many personal issues” with which he’s dealing and that triggered his decision.
“I’ve lost a lot of love for the game, and I have no passion for it,” Allen said in the text to the recruiting website. “I have many personal issues that I have to deal with and the busy life of a college athlete is not what I need right now.”
While he won’t be playing football in college, Allen still plans on attending an unnamed university.
A three-star member of the Boilermakers 2018 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the N. 54 offensive guard in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Kentucky. Allen was the only guard the football program signed this year.
At some point this week, one Power Five program will (likely) be the beneficiary of a graduate transfer from one of their fellow Power Fives.
According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Tre Watson has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three schools — LSU, Texas and Texas Tech. As had previously been reported, Watson has taken visits to all three of those campuses.
It’s expected that the running back will make a decision on his new college football home “later this week.”
In late January, Watson announced on Twitter that he was going to be leaving Cal as a grad transfer.
In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.
In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. he finishes the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.
Bill Clark‘s UAB coaching staff is officially whole once again.
Following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, the Blazers confirmed Wednesday that Jody Wright has been hired as Clark’s offensive line coach. Wright will carry the title of assistant head coach, although there was no mention by the school of him serving as running-game coordinator as was previously reported.
“We couldn’t be more excited having Jody back on our staff,” UAB’s head coach said in a statement. “He has a great offensive mind and his familiarity with the program will pay immediate dividends. He is inheriting an experienced and talented group and we are looking forward to big things from his unit in 2018.”
Wright replaces Trey Clark, who left the staff earlier this offseason.
Wright’s hiring marks a return to Birmingham for the assistant as he was the Blazers’ running backs coach under Clark in 2014. He was also on Clark’s coaching staff at FCS Jacksonville State the previous season.
Wright comes to UAB from Alabama, where he’s spent the past three years as the Crimson Tide’s director of player personnel. According to 247Sports.com, “Wright’s responsibilities with the Crimson Tide included the organization of all of the football team’s recruiting efforts” as working “with compliance regarding initial eligibility and assists with coaching clinics, camps and other on-campus events.”
Even if you are hard of seeing, you just knew this one was coming.
Given the offense that Scott Frost is bringing to Lincoln, Nebraska will have as much use for a fullback as I will forever have for non-alcoholic beer. In that vein, Ben Miles, the fullback-playing son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, announced Wednesday that he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers.
In his Twitter missive, the redshirt freshman confirmed that while “[t]he program is in great hands… it [is] no longer the right fit for me schematically.”
Miles committed to the Cornhuskers in late July of 2016. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.