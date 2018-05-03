Andrew Mike tweets he’ll take a grad transfer out of Florida

There’s usually a fair amount of personnel turnover whenever a new head coach comes onboard, with Florida serving as the latest example of that roster-paring phenomenon.

As is ofttimes the case in these situations in this day and age, Andrew Mike used his personal Twitter account to announce that, “[a]fter much prayer, and consultation with my family and friends, I am now seeking to continue playing my 5th year as a graduate transfer.” As he’s already received his degree, he could use his final year of eligibility in 2018 at another FBS program and not have to sit out a season.

While no specific reason for the decision was given, the fact that the offensive lineman was buried on the post-spring depth chart likely played a significant role.

Always a Gator 🐊 pic.twitter.com/1PLnQ6Sbvf — Ꭺndreω Ꮇιke † (@AndrewMike77) May 2, 2018

A three-star 2014 signee, Mike played in a total of 27 games after redshirting as a true freshman. He played in a dozen games in 2016 and then all 11 in a bowl-less 2017 season that also saw the Gators lose a game to Mother Nature.