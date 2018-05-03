Arizona State in talks to bring spring football league to Sun Devil Stadium

Those under a certain age may not remember pro football being played at Sun Devil Stadium but it seems that could get rectified if Arizona State completes a deal to bring an upstart spring football league to Tempe.

The Arizona Republic has confirmed talks between the school and the Alliance of American Football (AAF), but that an agreement has not yet been reached. The venue is currently undergoing a pretty hefty renovation that should be completed next year that seems on track to be completed just in time for the new league’s first season.

The Alliance of American Football already has already announced that former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier is on board the effort as head coach of a franchise in Orlando. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress will helm a team in Atlanta (with Michael Vick!) and there are several rumors that former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel will coach a franchise out West as well.

Interestingly, the Republic also notes that there are plenty of in-state options if the AAF is looking for coaches between former Sun Devils star/recent arena league coach Danny White, as well as Todd Graham and Rich Rodriguez. Heck, if things really go haywire with Herm Edwards this season, perhaps he could slide over and take over too given his background.

No matter who is in charge though, it certainly sounds as though a version of pro football will be back in Tempe some 14 years after the Arizona Cardinals left for their current home down the road at University of Phoenix Stadium.