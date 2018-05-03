Arizona State in talks to bring spring football league to Sun Devil Stadium

Those under a certain age may not remember pro football being played at Sun Devil Stadium but it seems that could get rectified if Arizona State completes a deal to bring an upstart spring football league to Tempe.
The Arizona Republic has confirmed talks between the school and the Alliance of American Football (AAF), but that an agreement has not yet been reached. The venue is currently undergoing a pretty hefty renovation that should be completed next year that seems on track to be completed just in time for the new league’s first season.
The Alliance of American Football already has already announced that former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier is on board the effort as head coach of a franchise in Orlando. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress will helm a team in Atlanta (with Michael Vick!) and there are several rumors that former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel will coach a franchise out West as well.
Interestingly, the Republic also notes that there are plenty of in-state options if the AAF is looking for coaches between former Sun Devils star/recent arena league coach Danny White, as well as Todd Graham and Rich Rodriguez. Heck, if things really go haywire with Herm Edwards this season, perhaps he could slide over and take over too given his background.
No matter who is in charge though, it certainly sounds as though a version of pro football will be back in Tempe some 14 years after the Arizona Cardinals left for their current home down the road at University of Phoenix Stadium.
It’s often said the NFL is the ‘no fun league’ for clamping down on players’ ability to celebrate touchdowns or show any individuality when it comes to their uniform choices but it seems the NCAA is going down the same path.
Several Twitter accounts belonging to various FBS equipment staffs have been sharing a graphic from the NCAA that notes a few changes as to what’s allowed and what’s not as far as the uniform goes. Via Middle Tennessee’s equipment staff, here’s the image:
As you can see, there are three major rules being put in place that will presumably be enforced quite strictly this fall. The most visible of the new guidelines appears to be that the jersey top must cover a player’s waist completely with no back plate or t-shirt being visible. While those two probably won’t draw much ire from anybody when suiting up, the requirement that knee pads go below the, well, actual knee is going to be a big issue for some who have been sporting the smaller pads in recent years. Obviously that is much more of a player safety issue than the other two requirements.
The NCAA has not formally released any new guidelines but chances are you’ll be hearing about these new rules over the coming months and on through conference media days where officials typically discuss how new rules will be enforced.
Notre Dame has been on a tear upgrading facilities around South Bend and the next item on the list for the school is a brand new indoor practice facility. While plans for the new 111,400-square-foot building appropriately called the Irish Indoor Athletics Center were announced last month, we now have an idea of what it will look like thanks to some renderings released on Wednesday.
As you can expect, it’s top of the line and incorporates all the bells and whistles you want while also maintaining a somewhat old school look that fits in well on campus.
When the elements dictate it, the team currently goes inside to practice at the 30-year-old Loftus Center — which is shared by all the athletic programs at the school. The new facility will be geared much more toward the football team and will go up right over the current practice fields in the LaBar Practice Complex.
It seems like just about every team in FBS is building something and after numerous renovation projects at Notre Dame Stadium, it seems the Irish are next on the list to get a glitzy new indoor facility that looks like it will be one of the best in the sport when all is said and done.
While Pac-12 fans may still grumble about the performance of Commissioner Larry Scott or the lack of distribution for the conference’s networks, there’s still plenty of dough being raked in by the league.
Following the Pac-12 spring meetings in Arizona this week, the conference announced a record $509 million in total revenue for the 2016-17 fiscal year that was a four percent increase year-over-year. The distribution to schools also reached an all-time high at $371 million total (roughly $30.9 million per school), an 8% increase.
“The Pac-12 is committed to supporting the academic mission and athletic values of our universities, and we are pleased with the continued financial growth that supports this mission,” said Scott in a statement. “This commitment is core to our Pac-12 Networks, which annually showcases to a national audience 850 live Pac-12 events, including an unprecedented number of football, basketball, Olympic and women’s sports.”
“The strong financial performance recorded by the Pac-12 Conference provides valuable resources to our universities to support our educational and athletic goals, including opportunities for the over 7,000 student-athletes competing on our Pac-12 campuses,” added USC President and Chairman of the Pac-12 CEO Group, Max Nikias.
Still, it’s not like the Pac-12 is in the poor house after raking in half a billion dollars last year.
Not many coaches have it better than Kirby Smart does. Especially after this week.
Hot on the heels of leading his alma mater to an SEC title, the cusp of a national title and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, Georgia made their head coach the latest in college football to top the $7 million a season salary mark with a new seven year, $49 million contract.
“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement.
“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” added Smart. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time.”
Smart is 21-7 overall at the school since taking over prior to the 2016 season. Fittingly enough, the announcement of the new deal comes on the same day that his predecessor in Athens, Mark Richt, received a new contract from his own alma mater of Miami.
The hefty salary bump for Smart makes him the sixth member of the $7 million+ club in college football, joining his old boss Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn. Of the group, only half of the members have a national title ring as a head coach, though Smart and Malzahn have them from their time as key coordinators.