Georgia makes Kirby Smart the latest $7 million a year coach with new $49 million deal

Not many coaches have it better than Kirby Smart does. Especially after this week.

Hot on the heels of leading his alma mater to an SEC title, the cusp of a national title and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, Georgia made their head coach the latest in college football to top the $7 million a season salary mark with a new seven year, $49 million contract.

“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement.

“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” added Smart. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time.”

Smart is 21-7 overall at the school since taking over prior to the 2016 season. Fittingly enough, the announcement of the new deal comes on the same day that his predecessor in Athens, Mark Richt, received a new contract from his own alma mater of Miami.

The hefty salary bump for Smart makes him the sixth member of the $7 million+ club in college football, joining his old boss Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn. Of the group, only half of the members have a national title ring as a head coach, though Smart and Malzahn have them from their time as key coordinators.