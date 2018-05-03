LSU, Texas, Texas Tech the finalists for Cal transfer RB Tre Watson

At some point this week, one Power Five program will (likely) be the beneficiary of a graduate transfer from one of their fellow Power Fives.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Tre Watson has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three schools — LSU, Texas and Texas Tech. As had previously been reported, Watson has taken visits to all three of those campuses.

It’s expected that the running back will make a decision on his new college football home “later this week.”

Former #Cal RB Tre Watson, a graduate transfer for 2018, is down to #TexasTech, #Texas and #LSU. He'll likely decide later this week. Watson told me he can adapt to all three offenses and enjoyed visiting the 3 schools. "I needed to experience the big-time football culture." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 2, 2018

In late January, Watson announced on Twitter that he was going to be leaving Cal as a grad transfer.

In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.

In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. he finishes the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.