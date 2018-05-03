Miami extends Mark Richt’s contract through 2023 season

Late last week, reports surfaced that Miami was working on a new contract for Mark Richt. Thursday, those reports came to fruition as UM announced the university has extended the head football coach’s contract through the 2023 season.

“Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program – and generating enthusiasm for this program – since the day he arrived back on campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come.”

The financial details of the extension were not revealed. When Richt returned to The U after being fired by Georgia, he signed a six-year deal that’s believed to be worth just north of $4 million annually.

After a 9-4 first season at his alma mater, Richt guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. It was the program’s first season with double-digit wins since they won 11 way back in 2003. Last year also marked the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the ACC championship game since they joined the conference for the 2004 season.

Those efforts last season earned him Coach of the Year honors from the ACC and Walter Camp Foundation.

“We’re excited about where this program is headed,” Richt said in his statement. “I want to thank Blake James, Jennifer Strawley and our entire athletics administration for supporting our coaches, staff and student-athletes, ensuring that we’re committed to building on the great legacy of Hurricanes football.

“Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It’s a blessing to live and work in paradise.”