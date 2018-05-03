Notre Dame releases renderings of new indoor practice facility

Notre Dame has been on a tear upgrading facilities around South Bend and the next item on the list for the school is a brand new indoor practice facility. While plans for the new 111,400-square-foot building appropriately called the Irish Indoor Athletics Center were announced last month, we now have an idea of what it will look like thanks to some renderings released on Wednesday.
As you can expect, it’s top of the line and incorporates all the bells and whistles you want while also maintaining a somewhat old school look that fits in well on campus.
When the elements dictate it, the team currently goes inside to practice at the 30-year-old Loftus Center — which is shared by all the athletic programs at the school. The new facility will be geared much more toward the football team and will go up right over the current practice fields in the LaBar Practice Complex.
It seems like just about every team in FBS is building something and after numerous renovation projects at Notre Dame Stadium, it seems the Irish are next on the list to get a glitzy new indoor facility that looks like it will be one of the best in the sport when all is said and done.
While Pac-12 fans may still grumble about the performance of Commissioner Larry Scott or the lack of distribution for the conference’s networks, there’s still plenty of dough being raked in by the league.
Following the Pac-12 spring meetings in Arizona this week, the conference announced a record $509 million in total revenue for the 2016-17 fiscal year that was a four percent increase year-over-year. The distribution to schools also reached an all-time high at $371 million total (roughly $30.9 million per school), an 8% increase.
“The Pac-12 is committed to supporting the academic mission and athletic values of our universities, and we are pleased with the continued financial growth that supports this mission,” said Scott in a statement. “This commitment is core to our Pac-12 Networks, which annually showcases to a national audience 850 live Pac-12 events, including an unprecedented number of football, basketball, Olympic and women’s sports.”
“The strong financial performance recorded by the Pac-12 Conference provides valuable resources to our universities to support our educational and athletic goals, including opportunities for the over 7,000 student-athletes competing on our Pac-12 campuses,” added USC President and Chairman of the Pac-12 CEO Group, Max Nikias.
Still, it’s not like the Pac-12 is in the poor house after raking in half a billion dollars last year.
Not many coaches have it better than Kirby Smart does. Especially after this week.
Hot on the heels of leading his alma mater to an SEC title, the cusp of a national title and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, Georgia made their head coach the latest in college football to top the $7 million a season salary mark with a new seven year, $49 million contract.
“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement.
“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” added Smart. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time.”
Smart is 21-7 overall at the school since taking over prior to the 2016 season. Fittingly enough, the announcement of the new deal comes on the same day that his predecessor in Athens, Mark Richt, received a new contract from his own alma mater of Miami.
The hefty salary bump for Smart makes him the sixth member of the $7 million+ club in college football, joining his old boss Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn. Of the group, only half of the members have a national title ring as a head coach, though Smart and Malzahn have them from their time as key coordinators.
The NCAA is locked into serious legal challenges on a number of fronts but the most immediate threat to the organization has been unfolding in a Los Angeles courthouse the past few weeks. That’s the site of the latest lawsuit against the group, brought about by former USC assistant coach Todd McNair as part of his defamation case over a show cause he was handed by the Committee on Infractions eight years ago.
Despite numerous flaws in both the process and conclusion in punishing both the coach and the school, NCAA President Mark Emmert went on the defensive as part of a video deposition in the case in some of his most notable comments about the case in years.
“I have seen nothing that has convinced me that the Committee on Infractions or the appeals committee should have found any other answer in that case,” Emmert said, according to ESPN. “I don’t see anything that has convinced me that they erred in making that finding.”
The deposition was taped in Indianapolis last month after a long back-and-forth between lawyers from the NCAA and McNair over even interviewing Emmert. While he did add that there were issues involving a staffer sending emails to COI members, the testimony was otherwise straightforward for the man who took over the NCAA not long before the USC case came to a head. The Trojans were docked 30 scholarships and underwent a two-year bowl ban after being charged with a lack of institutional control while McNair served a one-year show cause.
The video was played in front of the jury this week as part of the trial that should wrap up sometime in the middle of May. McNair is slated to follow-up Emmert by taking the stand starting on Thursday afternoon as part of his nearly decade-long quest to clear his name.
This is a big loss, both literally and figuratively, for first-year head coach Josh Heupel‘s offensive line.
By way of the Orlando Sentinel, the UCF coach confirmed Wednesday that Sam Jackson (not pictured) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his knee. The guard suffered the injury late during one of the Knights’ 15 spring practice.
The Sentinel writes that the 6-6, 356-pound offensive lineman “is expected to miss significant time during this offseason and a portion of next season.” Based on what’s usually considered a six-month timeframe for recovery, Jackson likely wouldn’t be available until late October/early November at the earliest.
As a true freshman last season, Jackson played in 12 games for the Knights. Heading into the spring, Jackson was penciled in as one of UCF”s starting guards.
According to the Sentinel, starting center Jordan Johnson slid over to guard for the spring game and is likely to claim one of those two starting jobs at that spot when summer camp opens in early August. Another player who’ll be in the mix on the interior of UCF’s line is Parker Boudreaux, the transfer from Notre Dame who sat out the 2017 season.