Notre Dame releases renderings of new indoor practice facility

Notre Dame has been on a tear upgrading facilities around South Bend and the next item on the list for the school is a brand new indoor practice facility. While plans for the new 111,400-square-foot building appropriately called the Irish Indoor Athletics Center were announced last month, we now have an idea of what it will look like thanks to some renderings released on Wednesday.

As you can expect, it’s top of the line and incorporates all the bells and whistles you want while also maintaining a somewhat old school look that fits in well on campus.

When the elements dictate it, the team currently goes inside to practice at the 30-year-old Loftus Center — which is shared by all the athletic programs at the school. The new facility will be geared much more toward the football team and will go up right over the current practice fields in the LaBar Practice Complex.

It seems like just about every team in FBS is building something and after numerous renovation projects at Notre Dame Stadium, it seems the Irish are next on the list to get a glitzy new indoor facility that looks like it will be one of the best in the sport when all is said and done.