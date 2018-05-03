Pac-12 announces record $509 million in revenue, school distribution of $30.9 million each

While Pac-12 fans may still grumble about the performance of Commissioner Larry Scott or the lack of distribution for the conference’s networks, there’s still plenty of dough being raked in by the league.

Following the Pac-12 spring meetings in Arizona this week, the conference announced a record $509 million in total revenue for the 2016-17 fiscal year that was a four percent increase year-over-year. The distribution to schools also reached an all-time high at $371 million total (roughly $30.9 million per school), an 8% increase.

“The Pac-12 is committed to supporting the academic mission and athletic values of our universities, and we are pleased with the continued financial growth that supports this mission,” said Scott in a statement. “This commitment is core to our Pac-12 Networks, which annually showcases to a national audience 850 live Pac-12 events, including an unprecedented number of football, basketball, Olympic and women’s sports.”

“The strong financial performance recorded by the Pac-12 Conference provides valuable resources to our universities to support our educational and athletic goals, including opportunities for the over 7,000 student-athletes competing on our Pac-12 campuses,” added USC President and Chairman of the Pac-12 CEO Group, Max Nikias.

Still, it’s not like the Pac-12 is in the poor house after raking in half a billion dollars last year.