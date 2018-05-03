Pitt loses second player to transfer in as many days

All of the sudden, the transfer train has set itself up at least a temporary station in the Steel City.
On Monday, Pitt confirmed that Tony Pilato had left Pat Narduzzi‘s football program. A day later, former teammate Jalen Williams took to Twitter to announce that he too has decided to transfer from the Panthers.
“I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who made being a Panther such a special experience,” the linebacker wrote. “Thank you, Panther Nation, and Hail to Pitt!”
Williams has already graduated from Pitt, which would allow him to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS program in 2018 if that’s the transfer tack he chooses.
A three-star 2014 recruit, Williams was originally a safety before moving to linebacker between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He played in 15 games during his time with the Panthers, with nine of those appearances coming during the 2017 season.
Wisconsin still doesn’t know who will be under center for its opponent in the 2018 opener. The Big Ten school does, though, know who it won’t be.
Late last month, Steven Duncan was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Nearly two weeks later, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that Duncan will be suspended for the first game of the upcoming season as a result of the arrest.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Madison to face the Badgers in the Aug. 31 opener. The following week, WKU will host FCS Maine in its home opener; it’s expected Duncan will be off suspension and eligible to play in that game.
Duncan has been competing with Drew Eckels and Davis Shanley to replace Mike White as the starter, with the fifth-year senior Eckels viewed as a slight front-runner because of his experience.
“First off, we take the matter very seriously,” Sanford said by way of the Bowling Green Daily News. “We were disappointed in Steven’s decision. But Steven’s a great young man. Steven’s very committed to this football team.
“Clearly he had a goal in mind of winning this starting job going into the Wisconsin game. We have to make plans for our football team. Going into the game at Wisconsin, it changes some things from that dynamic. By no means does it banish Steven from our view of him as a quarterback.”
As a redshirt freshman last season, Duncan completed both of his pass attempts. Eckels served as White’s primary backup last season, although he attempted just 11 passes.
Late last week, reports surfaced that Miami was working on a new contract for Mark Richt. Thursday, those reports came to fruition as UM announced the university has extended the head football coach’s contract through the 2023 season.
“Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program – and generating enthusiasm for this program – since the day he arrived back on campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come.”
The financial details of the extension were not revealed. When Richt returned to The U after being fired by Georgia, he signed a six-year deal that’s believed to be worth just north of $4 million annually.
After a 9-4 first season at his alma mater, Richt guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. It was the program’s first season with double-digit wins since they won 11 way back in 2003. Last year also marked the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the ACC championship game since they joined the conference for the 2004 season.
Those efforts last season earned him Coach of the Year honors from the ACC and Walter Camp Foundation.
“We’re excited about where this program is headed,” Richt said in his statement. “I want to thank Blake James, Jennifer Strawley and our entire athletics administration for supporting our coaches, staff and student-athletes, ensuring that we’re committed to building on the great legacy of Hurricanes football.
“Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It’s a blessing to live and work in paradise.”
This is a situation that doesn’t arise very often, we’d think.
In early February, Purdue announced a signing class that included an even two dozen recruits. Nearly three months later, that class is now down to 23 members as Charles Allen took to Twitter to announce that he is “No Longer Playing College Football Anymore.”
“College Football Is Not Something I Have Interest In Anymore And I’m Extremely Sorry,” Allen added.
In a subsequent text message to Rivals.com, Allen explained that he has “many personal issues” with which he’s dealing and that triggered his decision.
“I’ve lost a lot of love for the game, and I have no passion for it,” Allen said in the text to the recruiting website. “I have many personal issues that I have to deal with and the busy life of a college athlete is not what I need right now.”
While he won’t be playing football in college, Allen still plans on attending an unnamed university.
A three-star member of the Boilermakers 2018 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the N. 54 offensive guard in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Kentucky. Allen was the only guard the football program signed this year.
At some point this week, one Power Five program will (likely) be the beneficiary of a graduate transfer from one of their fellow Power Fives.
According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Tre Watson has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three schools — LSU, Texas and Texas Tech. As had previously been reported, Watson has taken visits to all three of those campuses.
It’s expected that the running back will make a decision on his new college football home “later this week.”
In late January, Watson announced on Twitter that he was going to be leaving Cal as a grad transfer.
In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.
In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. he finishes the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.