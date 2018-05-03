Pitt loses second player to transfer in as many days

All of the sudden, the transfer train has set itself up at least a temporary station in the Steel City.

On Monday, Pitt confirmed that Tony Pilato had left Pat Narduzzi‘s football program. A day later, former teammate Jalen Williams took to Twitter to announce that he too has decided to transfer from the Panthers.

“I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who made being a Panther such a special experience,” the linebacker wrote. “Thank you, Panther Nation, and Hail to Pitt!”

Williams has already graduated from Pitt, which would allow him to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS program in 2018 if that’s the transfer tack he chooses.

A three-star 2014 recruit, Williams was originally a safety before moving to linebacker between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He played in 15 games during his time with the Panthers, with nine of those appearances coming during the 2017 season.