UAB confirms hiring of Alabama staffer as line coach

Bill Clark‘s UAB coaching staff is officially whole once again.

Following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, the Blazers confirmed Wednesday that Jody Wright has been hired as Clark’s offensive line coach. Wright will carry the title of assistant head coach, although there was no mention by the school of him serving as running-game coordinator as was previously reported.

“We couldn’t be more excited having Jody back on our staff,” UAB’s head coach said in a statement. “He has a great offensive mind and his familiarity with the program will pay immediate dividends. He is inheriting an experienced and talented group and we are looking forward to big things from his unit in 2018.”

Join us in welcoming back Jody Wright to the family! Coach Wright (who was on staff in 2014) returns to UAB as the Offensive Line and Assistant Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Biwbvp9oVY — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) May 2, 2018

Wright replaces Trey Clark, who left the staff earlier this offseason.

Wright’s hiring marks a return to Birmingham for the assistant as he was the Blazers’ running backs coach under Clark in 2014. He was also on Clark’s coaching staff at FCS Jacksonville State the previous season.

Wright comes to UAB from Alabama, where he’s spent the past three years as the Crimson Tide’s director of player personnel. According to 247Sports.com, “Wright’s responsibilities with the Crimson Tide included the organization of all of the football team’s recruiting efforts” as working “with compliance regarding initial eligibility and assists with coaching clinics, camps and other on-campus events.”