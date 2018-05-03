UCF loses projected starting guard Sam Jackson to torn ACL

This is a big loss, both literally and figuratively, for first-year head coach Josh Heupel‘s offensive line.
By way of the Orlando Sentinel, the UCF coach confirmed Wednesday that Sam Jackson (not pictured) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his knee. The guard suffered the injury late during one of the Knights’ 15 spring practice.
The Sentinel writes that the 6-6, 356-pound offensive lineman “is expected to miss significant time during this offseason and a portion of next season.” Based on what’s usually considered a six-month timeframe for recovery, Jackson likely wouldn’t be available until late October/early November at the earliest.
As a true freshman last season, Jackson played in 12 games for the Knights. Heading into the spring, Jackson was penciled in as one of UCF”s starting guards.
According to the Sentinel, starting center Jordan Johnson slid over to guard for the spring game and is likely to claim one of those two starting jobs at that spot when summer camp opens in early August. Another player who’ll be in the mix on the interior of UCF’s line is Parker Boudreaux, the transfer from Notre Dame who sat out the 2017 season.
Not many coaches have it better than Kirby Smart does. Especially after this week.
Hot on the heels of leading his alma mater to an SEC title, the cusp of a national title and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, Georgia made their head coach the latest in college football to top the $7 million a season salary mark with a new seven year, $49 million contract.
“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement.
“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” added Smart. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time.”
Smart is 21-7 overall at the school since taking over prior to the 2016 season. Fittingly enough, the announcement of the new deal comes on the same day that his predecessor in Athens, Mark Richt, received a new contract from his own alma mater of Miami.
The hefty salary bump for Smart makes him the sixth member of the $7 million+ club in college football, joining his old boss Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn. Of the group, only half of the members have a national title ring as a head coach, though Smart and Malzahn have them from their time as key coordinators.
The NCAA is locked into serious legal challenges on a number of fronts but the most immediate threat to the organization has been unfolding in a Los Angeles courthouse the past few weeks. That’s the site of the latest lawsuit against the group, brought about by former USC assistant coach Todd McNair as part of his defamation case over a show cause he was handed by the Committee on Infractions eight years ago.
Despite numerous flaws in both the process and conclusion in punishing both the coach and the school, NCAA President Mark Emmert went on the defensive as part of a video deposition in the case in some of his most notable comments about the case in years.
“I have seen nothing that has convinced me that the Committee on Infractions or the appeals committee should have found any other answer in that case,” Emmert said, according to ESPN. “I don’t see anything that has convinced me that they erred in making that finding.”
The deposition was taped in Indianapolis last month after a long back-and-forth between lawyers from the NCAA and McNair over even interviewing Emmert. While he did add that there were issues involving a staffer sending emails to COI members, the testimony was otherwise straightforward for the man who took over the NCAA not long before the USC case came to a head. The Trojans were docked 30 scholarships and underwent a two-year bowl ban after being charged with a lack of institutional control while McNair served a one-year show cause.
The video was played in front of the jury this week as part of the trial that should wrap up sometime in the middle of May. McNair is slated to follow-up Emmert by taking the stand starting on Thursday afternoon as part of his nearly decade-long quest to clear his name.
Wisconsin still doesn’t know who will be under center for its opponent in the 2018 opener. The Big Ten school does, though, know who it won’t be.
Late last month, Steven Duncan was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Nearly two weeks later, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that Duncan will be suspended for the first game of the upcoming season as a result of the arrest.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Madison to face the Badgers in the Aug. 31 opener. The following week, WKU will host FCS Maine in its home opener; it’s expected Duncan will be off suspension and eligible to play in that game.
Duncan has been competing with Drew Eckels and Davis Shanley to replace Mike White as the starter, with the fifth-year senior Eckels viewed as a slight front-runner because of his experience.
“First off, we take the matter very seriously,” Sanford said by way of the Bowling Green Daily News. “We were disappointed in Steven’s decision. But Steven’s a great young man. Steven’s very committed to this football team.
“Clearly he had a goal in mind of winning this starting job going into the Wisconsin game. We have to make plans for our football team. Going into the game at Wisconsin, it changes some things from that dynamic. By no means does it banish Steven from our view of him as a quarterback.”
As a redshirt freshman last season, Duncan completed both of his pass attempts. Eckels served as White’s primary backup last season, although he attempted just 11 passes.
Late last week, reports surfaced that Miami was working on a new contract for Mark Richt. Thursday, those reports came to fruition as UM announced the university has extended the head football coach’s contract through the 2023 season.
“Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program – and generating enthusiasm for this program – since the day he arrived back on campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come.”
The financial details of the extension were not revealed. When Richt returned to The U after being fired by Georgia, he signed a six-year deal that’s believed to be worth just north of $4 million annually.
After a 9-4 first season at his alma mater, Richt guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. It was the program’s first season with double-digit wins since they won 11 way back in 2003. Last year also marked the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the ACC championship game since they joined the conference for the 2004 season.
Those efforts last season earned him Coach of the Year honors from the ACC and Walter Camp Foundation.
“We’re excited about where this program is headed,” Richt said in his statement. “I want to thank Blake James, Jennifer Strawley and our entire athletics administration for supporting our coaches, staff and student-athletes, ensuring that we’re committed to building on the great legacy of Hurricanes football.
“Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It’s a blessing to live and work in paradise.”