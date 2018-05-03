Western Kentucky suspends QB Steven Duncan for Wisconsin opener

Wisconsin still doesn’t know who will be under center for its opponent in the 2018 opener. The Big Ten school does, though, know who it won’t be.

Late last month, Steven Duncan was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Nearly two weeks later, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that Duncan will be suspended for the first game of the upcoming season as a result of the arrest.

The Hilltoppers will travel to Madison to face the Badgers in the Aug. 31 opener. The following week, WKU will host FCS Maine in its home opener; it’s expected Duncan will be off suspension and eligible to play in that game.

Duncan has been competing with Drew Eckels and Davis Shanley to replace Mike White as the starter, with the fifth-year senior Eckels viewed as a slight front-runner because of his experience.

“First off, we take the matter very seriously,” Sanford said by way of the Bowling Green Daily News. “We were disappointed in Steven’s decision. But Steven’s a great young man. Steven’s very committed to this football team.

“Clearly he had a goal in mind of winning this starting job going into the Wisconsin game. We have to make plans for our football team. Going into the game at Wisconsin, it changes some things from that dynamic. By no means does it banish Steven from our view of him as a quarterback.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Duncan completed both of his pass attempts. Eckels served as White’s primary backup last season, although he attempted just 11 passes.