BYU, Utah State extend rivalry out two more years

The less-heralded of BYU’s in-state football rivalries will continue on for the foreseeable future.

Both BYU and Utah State have announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on an extension of their long-running series. The new home-and-home will be played in Logan on Oct. 1, 2021, and in Provo on Sept. 30, 2022. Both of those matchups will be Friday night affairs.

It had previously been announced that the Cougars would host the rivalry in 2018 and 2020, with the Aggies doing the same in 2019.

“There’s a lot of history and tradition in our longstanding football series with Utah State,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I appreciated working with [USU athletic director] John Hartwell to further extend the series into the future. I have loved the in-state rivalry with USU as a player, coach and now as an administrator. I look forward to these future games.”

The two schools have met in football 87 times, the last coming in 2017 at the Aggies’ home in Logan. The Cougars lead the all-time series 48-36-3.

Only Utah has played BYU (92 games) and Utah State (112) more than the Cougars and Aggies have played each other in football.